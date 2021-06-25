California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that the state will extend its moratorium on evictions for three more months. It was set to expire on June 30. Meanwhile, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors was set to vote on its own extension.
“Having an extension gives us more time to get money in the hands of the people who really need it,” Supervisor Don Horsley said on Thursday. The county vote is expected on Tuesday.
As part of the state and federal “Housing is Key” program, the county has around $47 million in funds for renters who owe back rent because of financial hardship due to the pandemic. Of the millions earmarked for county residents, just a few hundred thousand have been distributed so far.
Getting the money in the hands of renters has been tangled in bureaucracy, Horsley said. The application process, which requires various personal documents, can be arduous for some renters. It also requires paperwork from property owners who aren’t always willing to comply. The state moved to simplify the process this month, removing some of the requirements and adding translations. This week, the state announced it would use its budget surplus to cover 100 percent of back rent. But so far, the distribution of the funds has been sluggish, with less than 10 percent of money paid out statewide.
“I think we’re doing everything we possibly can, but we just need some additional time to get this money out,” Horsley said.
Because the state’s emergency declaration ended on June 15, the county no longer has jurisdiction to decide policies like eviction moratoriums in its incorporated areas. That means, without state action, the individual cities of Pacifica and Half Moon Bay would have had to pass their own moratoriums to protect renters. On Friday morning, Half Moon Bay City Clerk Jessica Blair said the city was waiting to hear about the state’s potential extension before considering their own.
Horsley said the County Board of Supervisors will also consider on Tuesday $1 million in additional funding for core agencies like Coastside Hope, Pacifica Resource Center and Puente de la Costa Sur to support their work in helping local residents apply for the funding and to fill in the gaps for people who don’t qualify for state and federal aid. He thinks they are the best suited to find renters and get them the help they need.
“People know them, they go to them for anything from utility bills to a broken down car to needing rent assistance,” Horsley said.
