Affordable housing for low-income residents has been a priority of local governments for the last several years. Now, city and state officials are increasing efforts to expand the number of affordable units in Half Moon Bay over the next eight years.
California’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation process assigns jurisdictions the number of new housing units that must be built over the span of seven or eight years. For most Bay Area cities, RHNA’s Cycle 6 Housing Element update will be due at the end of 2022. Half Moon Bay city staff has been working with consultants on a draft of this document, which is part of the General Plan. The work includes environmental review and economic analysis of the proposed housing sites.
The city currently has 424 deed-restricted affordable units, and that includes 51 rooms in the Coast House, which is designated for transitional housing. The previous cycle had the city building 240 new housing units between 2015 to 2023. In this upcoming cycle, the allotment will double to 480 total new units by 2031.
The increase is primarily in the low- and very low-income threshold. Extremely low and very low-income units, between 0 and 51 percent of the county’s area median income, or AMI, are expected to increase to 181 units in the next eight years, a jump from the 52 allowed last cycle. Low-income units, between 51 percent and 80 percent of AMI, are supposed to grow from 31 new units in Cycle 5 to 104 in Cycle 6.
“The state is definitely highlighting and pushing for lower affordability income categories,” Housing Coordinator Mike Noce said to Half Moon Bay Planning Commissioners last month.
Unlike the Cycle 5 housing plan, which emphasized hundreds of small neighborhood sites throughout Half Moon Bay, the Cycle 6 inventory will focus primarily on affordable housing on vacant and underdeveloped sites within the town center or Workforce Housing Overlay land. Per the city’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan, the town center area spans east of Highway 1 from Silver Avenue to the southern end of Main Street. These sites will be chosen based on several criteria including LUP consistency, owner and developer interest, and compliance with the California Department of Housing and Community Development criteria for qualifying sites.
“There are enough sites that are really well located, predominantly in the town center area, that are not going to have a conflict with those Coastal Act requirements,” Community Development Director Jill Ekas said to the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last month.
After the city certified its new LUP in 2021, Ekas said efforts shifted to long-range planning to prepare the Housing Element. The city partnered with 21 Elements, a countywide collaboration effort for all 21 San Mateo County jurisdictions, to get public input. The City Council held four listening sessions over the past two years to hear from residents, and city staff held numerous webinars, focus groups and forums for stakeholders.
The HCD reviews outreach efforts and determines whether feedback is adequately put into Housing Element policies and programs. Some of the issues city staff heard repeatedly were that farmworkers, teachers and essential workers struggle to find stable housing, there is a lot of overcrowding in single-family homes, many are illegally subletting their living spaces, and evictions and rent increases are common.
The Planning Commission will review the Cycle 6 inventory at a future meeting. The plan is due to be adopted mid-January, though there is a grace period that goes into spring. Staff is also planning to include a 20 percent buffer over the RHNA requirement, meaning that the city could facilitate additional units if development will not proceed for one or several of the prioritized sites.
The three housing categories the HCD will consider are accessory dwelling units, vacant (undeveloped) and non-vacant sites, and “pipeline projects” that already have some approved permits but are not yet developed. Ekas said the city will count about 100 ADUs toward its RHNA allotment. Some examples of new housing units likely to be included in the plan are the 555 Kelly Ave. property, Podesta Planned Development area, Hilltop mobile home park expansion and Hatch Elementary School.
“We did a lot of work during the LUP update to find appropriate places for housing development that wouldn’t be constrained or have negative impacts on coastal resources of access,” Ekas said.
Replacement units and density bonus units are exempt from Measure D certificates, the city’s growth control ordinance. The latter is an incentive for developers to build more affordable housing. For example, a developer building 10 market-rate units could get more bonus market rate units exempt from a Measure D requirement if 20 percent of the units are earmarked as affordable. ▪
"Affordable housing for low-income residents has been a priority of local governments for the last several years."
Nope. Not so. If it were, we would have more housing.
Be they Left, be they Right, be they Coastside, be they Peninsula, be they East Bay, almost none of them want poor people living amongst them. They despise renters. Almost all of them. They all will join together to prevent ANY thing being built in their hoods.
It is truly heart wrenching to see lovers of the red legged amphibian joining hands with lovers of a big powerful border wall, so as to prevent peons from messing with their views. It is one of the few issues that unite American property owners on both the Left and the Right.
Well, there are valid sustainability and cost impact concerns. Start with Water. CCWD projected, along with other BAWSCA agencies a 59% cutback in year 3 of a drought, and that assumes 17% FURTHER conservation by current residents... so a 76% cutback. And new water supplies with cost 5-7-10X and be averaging into the entire existing ratepayer base. Do people get to say when they're tired of conserving for the RE industry to profit by adding New Joiners? Asking for a friend...
Exactly. In addition to water constraints, the vehicle-carrying capacity of the local roads can't handle existing traffic let alone a housing growth-induced increase. How did you like driving this past Labor Day weekend? As for ADU's, they might sound like a good idea, but if you know anything about construction, they cost way too much for the typical homeowner (who already has a mortgage) to afford. To help meet the state's mandatory housing targets, we should also count the units in Cameron's RV park---its basically permanent housing for many people as far as I can see.
"How did you like driving this past Labor Day weekend?"
Weekend traffic has very little to do with the local population. I blame the Pacific Ocean.
"...we should also count the units in Cameron's RV park---its basically permanent housing for many people as far as I can see."
Palmer does as he pleases. He flouts the conditions of his agreement with all of us and he does so blatantly. But he is collecting tons of TOT off of those housing units and presumably passes it all on to us. No way he would get away with not paying the city, (all of us), for the impact the residents he has created.
Well, that is all true. The Golden Jobs Goose is smothering us. We all should understand that. If we can't build enough houses to satisfy the demand created by jobs, there is only one other solution.
Tax the top producers of jobs that exceed some level of remuneration. Say, 125K. Tax those producers until they move enough jobs to turn Texas blue.
Jobs attract people. People will go where the jobs are. We have too many jobs that have attracted too many people.
If we won't or can't accommodate any more humans, the solution is obvious. The Golden Jobs Goose needs to be throttled.
But we won't because the Golden Jobs Goose has so much gold. The property owning class is scoring all kinds of eggs. The lawyers guild is scoring eggs left and right. The public employees racket is choking down more eggs than Cool Hand Luke could stomach.
So here were are. The elites don't give a rat's rump about the reality they have imposed. Property owners will always have excuses for keeping poor and browns people out of their suburbs and the values of their properties at a premium. California will become a land of economic apartheid. The Golden Jobs Goose rules.
Wonder what they'll call the 2500+ homes at HMB Airport?
Only 13 planes left (pre-pandemic there were 80).
https://www.airportiq5010.com/5010Web/dashboard/basedaircraft
Hopefully, 2500 families will call those homes, home.
I'm going with "Whole Moon Bay" or "Doubled-Granada".
Oh, you mean the name of the subdivision.
"Led Flugzeug Ranch" or maybe "Happy Landings Estates"
