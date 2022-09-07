Affordable housing for low-income residents has been a priority of local governments for the last several years. Now, city and state officials are increasing efforts to expand the number of affordable units in Half Moon Bay over the next eight years.  

California’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation process assigns jurisdictions the number of new housing units that must be built over the span of seven or eight years. For most Bay Area cities, RHNA’s Cycle 6 Housing Element update will be due at the end of 2022. Half Moon Bay city staff has been working with consultants on a draft of this document, which is part of the General Plan. The work includes environmental review and economic analysis of the proposed housing sites.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(9) comments

John Charles Ullom
"Affordable housing for low-income residents has been a priority of local governments for the last several years."

Nope. Not so. If it were, we would have more housing.

Be they Left, be they Right, be they Coastside, be they Peninsula, be they East Bay, almost none of them want poor people living amongst them. They despise renters. Almost all of them. They all will join together to prevent ANY thing being built in their hoods.

It is truly heart wrenching to see lovers of the red legged amphibian joining hands with lovers of a big powerful border wall, so as to prevent peons from messing with their views. It is one of the few issues that unite American property owners on both the Left and the Right.

Perspective

Well, there are valid sustainability and cost impact concerns. Start with Water. CCWD projected, along with other BAWSCA agencies a 59% cutback in year 3 of a drought, and that assumes 17% FURTHER conservation by current residents... so a 76% cutback. And new water supplies with cost 5-7-10X and be averaging into the entire existing ratepayer base. Do people get to say when they're tired of conserving for the RE industry to profit by adding New Joiners? Asking for a friend...

Tyler Durden

Exactly. In addition to water constraints, the vehicle-carrying capacity of the local roads can't handle existing traffic let alone a housing growth-induced increase. How did you like driving this past Labor Day weekend? As for ADU's, they might sound like a good idea, but if you know anything about construction, they cost way too much for the typical homeowner (who already has a mortgage) to afford. To help meet the state's mandatory housing targets, we should also count the units in Cameron's RV park---its basically permanent housing for many people as far as I can see.

John Charles Ullom
"How did you like driving this past Labor Day weekend?"

Weekend traffic has very little to do with the local population. I blame the Pacific Ocean.

"...we should also count the units in Cameron's RV park---its basically permanent housing for many people as far as I can see."

Palmer does as he pleases. He flouts the conditions of his agreement with all of us and he does so blatantly. But he is collecting tons of TOT off of those housing units and presumably passes it all on to us. No way he would get away with not paying the city, (all of us), for the impact the residents he has created.

John Charles Ullom
Well, that is all true. The Golden Jobs Goose is smothering us. We all should understand that. If we can't build enough houses to satisfy the demand created by jobs, there is only one other solution.

Tax the top producers of jobs that exceed some level of remuneration. Say, 125K. Tax those producers until they move enough jobs to turn Texas blue.

Jobs attract people. People will go where the jobs are. We have too many jobs that have attracted too many people.

If we won't or can't accommodate any more humans, the solution is obvious. The Golden Jobs Goose needs to be throttled.

But we won't because the Golden Jobs Goose has so much gold. The property owning class is scoring all kinds of eggs. The lawyers guild is scoring eggs left and right. The public employees racket is choking down more eggs than Cool Hand Luke could stomach.

So here were are. The elites don't give a rat's rump about the reality they have imposed. Property owners will always have excuses for keeping poor and browns people out of their suburbs and the values of their properties at a premium. California will become a land of economic apartheid. The Golden Jobs Goose rules.

Dan Stegink

Wonder what they'll call the 2500+ homes at HMB Airport?

Only 13 planes left (pre-pandemic there were 80).

https://www.airportiq5010.com/5010Web/dashboard/basedaircraft

John Charles Ullom
Hopefully, 2500 families will call those homes, home.

Dan Stegink

I'm going with "Whole Moon Bay" or "Doubled-Granada".

John Charles Ullom
Oh, you mean the name of the subdivision.

"Led Flugzeug Ranch" or maybe "Happy Landings Estates"

