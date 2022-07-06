For several years, San Mateo County officials and local advocates have championed a community center in Pescadero. Though the rural town has an abundance of open space and natural resources, residents have complained about the absence of an event center or public plaza.
That could change in the next few years after California’s record-breaking state budget was passed by legislators last week. About $2 million of the $19.6 million Assemblymember Marc Berman helped secure for his district, which includes much of San Mateo County and northern Santa Clara County, will be used to build a new community plaza or town center in Pescadero.
“The residents of Pescadero deserve a community plaza that reflects the deep history, vibrancy and diversity of the incredible community on the Coastside,” Berman said in a prepared statement. “This community plaza will become a cornerstone of the community, a public gathering place where residents and visitors alike can celebrate, commemorate and enjoy the beauty of this important and unique corner of my district.”
The funds came at the request of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, which has a plan outlined to develop a public space in Pescadero. The most likely location for the plaza is a lot the county is planning to buy at 350 Stage Road, across the street from the Pescadero Community Church. Planning documents from the county estimate it could purchase the land for $1 million, but would need the $2 million from the state for planning, design and construction.
“This rural community has no public places where people from our distributed ranches and settlements can freely come together,” said Casey Dunn, chair of the Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council. “And now the community has an opportunity to realize this long-awaited dream.”
In August 2019, Puente de la Costa Sur and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation held a town planning meeting to gather input and Pescadero residents’ biggest priorities. Nearly 99 percent of 188 polled people wanted a community center, according to Puente’s survey. The only project more popular was affordable housing.
Earlier this year, the Coastside Recovery Initiative, which formed recommendations to stimulate economic recovery after the pandemic, issued a final report that stated there was local support for a popular public space that could host events. One of the report’s 15 final recommendations was for a central plaza to help bolster economic growth in the rural town. Some ideas floated around include installing drinking fountains, benches and tables, bathrooms, bike stands, trash and recycling receptacles.
Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera said in a
statement that the state funds “get us closer to realizing one of our dreams and empower the Pescadero and surrounding areas to develop a vision for a space that is inclusive and embraces the diversity of our region.”
