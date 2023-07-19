State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman who represent the San Mateo County coast both released statements celebrating funding for local projects contained in the $311 billion 2023-24 state budget the governor approved late last month.

In a press release, Berman wrote that he secured $2.5 million for two affordable farmworker housing projects on the San Mateo County coast. The funding will be equally divided between Half Moon Bay and the county for separate housing projects, according to Berman’s office. 

