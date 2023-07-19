State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman who represent the San Mateo County coast both released statements celebrating funding for local projects contained in the $311 billion 2023-24 state budget the governor approved late last month.
In a press release, Berman wrote that he secured $2.5 million for two affordable farmworker housing projects on the San Mateo County coast. The funding will be equally divided between Half Moon Bay and the county for separate housing projects, according to Berman’s office.
Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose stated in the release that, “by securing $1.25 million in this year’s state budget, we will be able to advance planned projects to house displaced farmworkers following the January mass shooting event.”
The city has announced plans to develop housing for farmworkers at 555 Kelly Ave. and 880 Stone Pine Road. Both projects are still in preliminary design and approval phases. The proposed development of up to 60 units of housing on the city’s corporate yard at the end of Stone Pine Road also received a grant of $5 million from the state and $1 million in Measure K funds from San Mateo County earlier this year.
City Manager Matthew Chidester wrote in an email that when the state funding becomes available, the city will determine where it can be spent most effectively.
“555 Kelly and 880 Stone Pine are currently the most active projects and certainly are good candidates for the funding, but there are other projects being explored and negotiated,” he noted.
The Board of Supervisors recently met in closed session to negotiate purchase of property formerly owned by the Bay City Flower Co. at 2265 S. Cabrillo Highway. Although the county has not publicly announced the status of those negotiations or plans for the site, Supervisor Ray Mueller wrote to the Review that the county worked with Berman’s office to secure state funding that would apply to the potential acquisition of the site, “with a vision that it would provide farmworker and workforce housing, and include a co-op distribution center/farmers market (food hub) among other mixed-use opportunities, such as child and health care.”
Mueller added that he is “advocating for and hope(s) that the Board of Supervisors will ultimately approve the purchase, at which time the site would undergo a planning process with the Coastside community.”
A news bulletin on Becker's website states that “after months of budget negotiations, Sen. Becker successfully secured millions in state funds to support local projects.”
Becker’s announcement lists “$2 million to plan and produce affordable housing in the city of Half Moon Bay.” The website says the sum is in addition to the $1.25 million secured by Berman. The $2 million is not tied to a specific project.
Current funding for farmworker housing now totals $10.5 million from the state and county in addition to earlier city expenditures to acquire and prepare the properties.
Becker’s list of funding for local projects also includes $500,000 for San Mateo County toward creation of the Ohlone-Portolá Heritage Trail Project. When completed, the 90-mile interpretive trail will follow the path taken by Gaspar de Portolá in 1769 as he encountered Ohlone villages along the coast and in the hills of the county.
The remainder of the projects noted by Becker fall in other areas of his
district, including $1 million for a senior housing project in North Fair Oaks and $2 million to secure a permanent location for the
Domini Hoskins Black History Museum. Redwood City and Burlingame will
receive $1 million each for different projects. Mountain View, Los Altos and Los
Altos Hills will share $1.5 million to create a food and nutrition center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.