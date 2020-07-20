UPDATED 10 a.m.: The California Interscholastic Federation released a revised regional and state playoff schedule on Monday morning that sets the stage for a later start to high school sports in the coming academic year.
The schedule shifts playoffs for the 10 sections governing public high school sports in California later into the spring and summer. The start dates will be determined individually by each section. Half Moon Bay and Pescadero high schools are part of the Central Coast Section. The CCS executive committee meets on Tuesday to consider start dates.
"We hope to release their decision shortly after they make their final decision," said Steve Filios, assistant commissioner for the CCS, via email.
For example, football state championships are to be held on April 17, 2021. Three sports — baseball, softball and track and field — would have state championships as late as June 26, 2021.
High school sports are just one aspect of the school calendar upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials are scrambling to determine when and if classes can be held in person.
Even as the games themselves were in flux, student-athletes on the coast and across the state have been cleared for non-contact conditioning exercises this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.