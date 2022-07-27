Highway 84 provides a vital connection point in and out of La Honda, but, because it winds close to San Gregorio Creek, erosion and flooding can pose a threat to drivers.
Caltrans is planning to rebuild a portion of the eroded bank of San Gregorio Creek by building a new soldier
pile and timber lagging wall. It will also replace a section on Highway 84’s guard
The project is funded through California Senate Bill 1 program funds for major storm damage restoration as a State Highway Operation and Protection Program project. Caltrans will be accepting written public comments on the project until Aug. 5. Questions and concerns should be directed to Tanvi Gupta at Tanvi.Gupta@dot.ca.gov
According to a report from Caltrans, the project is meant to repair a slope that was washed out during storms in 2017 and 2019. The transportation agency says the development will prevent more soil erosion and protect Highway 84 from potential structural damage.
Caltrans reported a large amount of stormwater got under the road and exposed an existing pile wall. The erosion has not caused pavement cracks or damage to the shoulder or the guardrail posts, but it could if the erosion goes unaddressed.
Because much of the work is happening in the water, developers will need a temporary creek diversion system, which uses a variety of methods to alter the creek flow west to create a buffer between the channel and the roadway. According to Caltrans, it will use a cofferdam, which created an enclosed workspace in the creek through a system of barricades and pumps to confine flows to one side of the stream.
The proposed soldier pile and timber lagging wall would be 129 feet long and 20 feet wide built 6 feet in front of the existing 65-foot secant pile wall. The roadway shoulder on the creek side would be widened by 6 to 8 feet.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024 and take up to 225 days to complete. The creek work would be limited to the dry season, from June 1 to Oct. 31.
