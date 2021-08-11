The state attorney general sent a letter to the city of Half Moon Bay last week that effectively ends the administrative review of the Sandra Harmon shooting. Harmon was killed by San Mateo County deputies after carrying a gun through downtown Half Moon Bay in 2020.
In an Aug. 5 letter to Half Moon Bay’s city attorney, Deputy Attorney General Geoffrey Lauter said the attorney general’s office “conducted an abuse of discretion review” at the city’s request. State law enforcement officials reviewed the county’s investigation and found that there was not sufficient evidence for further action from the state.
Lauter noted the San Mateo County district attorney’s office didn’t believe that there was convincing admissible evidence to charge a law enforcement officer in the case.
“We cannot say that the San Mateo County district attorney’s office abused its discretion,” Lauter wrote. “Our hearts go out to Ms. Harmon’s daughter and family, her friends, and the San Mateo community members who supported our looking further into this tragic death.”
Harmon, who reportedly suffered from mental health issues, was shot by deputies in Half Moon Bay on May 5, 2020. Deputies said they acted in self-defense and that Harmon fired first after reportedly warning a bystander of a coming race war.
In September, the City Council asked the state attorney general to review the San Mateo County District Attorney’s investigation into the matter. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe released a report on the shooting in August 2020. He found that the deputies acted reasonably during the encounter with Harmon, who was shot at least eight times, including in the back and her side. Harmon’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against San Mateo County and the city of Half Moon Bay, alleging that the Sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting fired at Harmon first.
The local district attorney’s report raised concerns from some City Council members and local residents. One of the deputies had turned his body camera off during part of the incident, prompting questions about the sequence of events and who fired the first shots. There were also questions about the preservation of evidence and video of the incident that the Sheriff’s Office released.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose, who supported sending the investigation to the state attorney general, said she was not surprised, but somewhat disappointed in the state’s review. She said she believed the attorney general took a cursory look at the case and reached the expected conclusion.
“I had hoped to have an independent voice in trying to determine what happened on that fateful day,” she said. “As it is, I don’t think there is anywhere to go from here, we don’t have another recourse.”
While the official investigation into the shooting may be over, Harmon’s death has initiated conversations among city officials about its contract with the Sheriff’s Office. The City Council established a public safety subcommittee and is considering measures such as a hybrid model for unarmed responses to non-violent calls.
Let's see. Two official investigations conclude that a mentally ill woman walks down the middle of Main Street at night, ranting about a race war, and shoots at police officers first--and they shoot her back and kill her. Both county and state investigations determine that the officers acted properly, in spite of rants by a small handful of locals aligned with "Black Lives Matter," an organization run by wealthy Marxists who organize and encourage riots, arson, assaulting and killing police officers, etc.
Meanwhile the Review runs two other articles in the same edition, one about how county, state and national gun sales, especially to first time gun owners, go through the roof. The other about how the case in question has caused some local politicians under pressure from the BLM supporters to consider police "reform," which is really just another word for Defunding the Local Police, and replacing many of them with unarmed social workers and the like on many 911 calls--social workers who would have died if they had responded to the call described in the first story.
Does anybody else see the connection between these three simultaneous Review stories? If you don't, I feel sorry for you--and for our town.
