As of today, California no longer requires masks to be worn in most indoor settings. A mask mandate reinstated on Dec. 15, 2021, to help stop the spread of the Omicron variant expired at midnight, effectively ending a phase of the pandemic.
Health officials from 11 Bay Area jurisdictions including San Mateo County announced that they will follow the state’s new guidelines.
San Mateo County took the lead and instituted its own mask mandate last October, two months earlier than the state. However, Louise Rogers, the chief of San Mateo County Health, confirmed that the county would now align its rules with California.
That doesn’t mean everyone is entirely comfortable with lifting the mandate, nor that it’s time to throw away masks entirely.
And Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow urged caution in his comments in the prepared release.
“As much as we all would like the issues surrounding COVID to be over, they are not,” he said. “COVID continues to cause a lot of serious disease and death.”
When the announcement was made at the Feb. 9 Board of Supervisors meeting, data posted on the county health website still indicated that two of three criteria had not reached levels previously set for lifting the mandate.
Although vaccination rates in the county exceed 80 percent, the amount of community transmission and the severity of the disease remained above levels previously set for ending the mask rule. In her presentation, Rogers expressed the hope that positive trends recorded at the start of February will continue.
The new rules continue to require masks in certain situations. Unvaccinated people must wear masks in all indoor settings, meaning restaurants and other businesses may continue to check vaccination cards. Masks will also be required on public transportation, in long-term care facilities, and other health care and correctional settings.
Soon after the California Department of Public Health announced the new guidelines, Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, said that the state will wait another two weeks before deciding whether to remove the highly contentious requirement of masks in schools and child care facilities. The mask requirement will remain in place at schools until at least Feb. 28 when the state will assess the latest data. Ghaly noted that mask mandates have helped prevent school closures in California. The California Teachers Association announced its support for the decision to wait at least two more weeks.
Locally Superintendent Sean McPhetridge stated in a message to staff and families that Cabrillo Unified schools would consider changes to masking requirements based on recommendations provided by state and local health departments but said, “It is important to manage expectations about this.” He expects Bay Area school districts to err on the side of caution because the data clearly indicate that school districts with mask mandates have experienced fewer outbreaks and school closures than those without them.
The receding mask mandates reflect the transition from the COVID-19 pandemic to the virus becoming endemic. Speaking at the supervisors meeting, Rogers emphasized that an endemic disease remains present and continues to pose a threat. She indicated that the health department would shift from mandating certain actions to providing guidance on how to keep safe.
Supervisor Don Horsley asked Rogers to offer advice on masking for the future. She responded that “we continue to advise that people wear masks in indoor high-risk settings — well-fitting masks. We believe everyone needs to make an individual choice about that based on their individual risk circumstances.”
Rogers defined high-risk settings as those “where you don’t know who you are interacting with in close proximity and densely populated indoor settings.” She added that private businesses may have their own mask rules and that there would continue to be many settings where masks are required.
Supervisor Carole Groom shared that she will continue to carry a couple of masks in her pocket or handbag so she can put one on if she feels “a place is a little too crowded.”
