Four days of fun await Coastside youth this month at Star Camp in La Honda. Sponsored by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League, the camp session runs from July 11-14 and is open to students in grades five through nine. All spots for the 2023 season have been filled.

“I’ve personally gone and have been a counselor there over the years,” said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. “I learned a lot about the needs of the different kids in our communities.”

