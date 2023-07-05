Four days of fun await Coastside youth this month at Star Camp in La Honda. Sponsored by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League, the camp session runs from July 11-14 and is open to students in grades five through nine. All spots for the 2023 season have been filled.
“I’ve personally gone and have been a counselor there over the years,” said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. “I learned a lot about the needs of the different kids in our communities.”
Working with law enforcement personnel, civilian staff and community volunteers, kids participate in activities like horseback riding, rock climbing and wilderness survival. Presentations enable participants to learn about various lifestyle and wellness topics such as the health risks of vaping and smoking. Evenings are spent around a campfire.
Corpus said kids learn practical skills while building important relationships with law enforcement based on trust and respect. She added that positive social interactions also happen peer-to-peer.
“We bring kids from all over the county, so a lot of times campers have encounters with other kids that they have never met before,” said Corpus.
In the future, Star Camp may relocate to a site that is more accessible to Coastside kids, said Corpus, but as of yet no plans have been made.
The Sheriff’s Activities League was founded in 1997 and is currently serving four locations on the coast: Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Coastside and Pescadero. Programs help youth in a variety of areas, such as in developing leadership skills, improving academic performance and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Youth build relationships with deputies and become empowered to make a positive impact in their schools and communities.
Earlier this year, the Sheriff’s Activities League offered three fully booked sessions of a driving safety class at Half Moon Bay Airport. High school drivers with permits were trained in defensive driving and were able to learn about the dangers of driving under the influence as well as texting while driving.
“Investing in our youth is one of our top priorities,” said Corpus.
