At their most recent governing board meetings, the Cabrillo Unified School District and the Pacifica School District presented the results of the 2021-22 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress testing. The California Department of Education recently announced the release of this highly anticipated measure would come earlier than planned to help educators and families assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scores from tests taken by students last spring provide the basis for Smarter Balanced academic assessments that show the percentage of students meeting grade-level standards in English and math. No tests were administered during the 2019-2020 school year and districts had the option of implementing testing last year or relying on other measures of student performance.
In Cabrillo Unified, roughly 44 percent of students met or exceeded the state standard for English language arts and about 30 percent reached that level in mathematics. The comparable numbers are 53 and 52 percent in Pacifica schools, though these results do not include the high schools that are part of the Jefferson Union district.
While individual scores can help assess the needs and progress of a specific child, the aggregate data for a district provides a measure of overall instructional effectiveness.
In the previous year of full testing, 2018-19, Cabrillo Unified tallied 48 and 34 percent proficiency in English and math, meaning that over the span of two school years contending with Zoom classes and other pandemic measures, the percentage of the student body meeting standards dropped by about 4 percent. However, math scores in the district experienced comparable fluctuations in the years prior to 2018-19.
The pandemic drop was slightly larger in Pacifica. The results there notched levels of 60 and 57 percent of students meeting or exceeding grade-level standards in 2018-19. In contrast to Cabrillo, the decline of 5 to 7 percent in Pacifica represents a one-time interruption of a steady climb in proficiency over the previous years.
A drop in percentage of students meeting standards does not necessarily represent a decline in student performance. The data are impacted by the percentage of the student body taking the tests given on a single day and by shifting student populations.
Percentages are also affected when high-achieving students move to other districts or enroll in private schools. Removing students who achieve higher scores from the data set increases the percentage of under-achieving students remaining. Cabrillo Superintendent Sean McPhetridge acknowledged this possibility but said he is “more inclined to address and remediate students not meeting standards,” since he can’t control whether people choose to move their children to other schools.
The state database also breaks down the results by race and ethnicity, family economic status, education level of parents and other factors. Students from socio-economically disadvantaged families achieve much lower outcomes.
In Cabrillo, for instance, only 25 percent of disadvantaged students met or exceeded standards in English, compared to 60 percent for non-disadvantaged students. In math less than 15 percent of Hispanic-Latino students reached the bar compared to 48 percent of white students.
“It’s disturbing to see such discrepancies,” McPhetridge said.
In their presentations, administrators for both districts urged board members to de-emphasize standardized test results and focus instead on localized measures of student performance. “I’m always reluctant to believe standardized tests are a good measure,” McPhetridge told the Review.
In addition to relying on other forms of evaluation that teachers can gather from individual students throughout the school year, both districts are increasing their focus on the content of curricula and professional training. Combined with their efforts on addressing equity in instruction, the districts believe these tools will enable teachers to provide differentiated instruction that meets the needs of all students.
