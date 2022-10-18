At their most recent governing board meetings, the Cabrillo Unified School District and the Pacifica School District presented the results of the 2021-22 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress testing. The California Department of Education recently announced the release of this highly anticipated measure would come earlier than planned to help educators and families assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scores from tests taken by students last spring provide the basis for Smarter Balanced academic assessments that show the percentage of students meeting grade-level standards in English and math. No tests were administered during the 2019-2020 school year and districts had the option of implementing testing last year or relying on other measures of student performance.

