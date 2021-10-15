The Half Moon Bay branch of Bank of America was temporarily closed this week due to staffing shortages. The branch will reopen on Monday, Senior Vice President of Media Relations Colleen Haggerty wrote in an email to the Review.
When the bank branches don’t have enough staff to stay open, the company modifies branch hours to “stagger” them with nearby branches, Haggerty wrote. She added, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages are more common, and branches will close temporarily whenever they are lacking workers.
“Part of consolidating staffing is due to needs our employees encounter having to stay home briefly to support child or family care during COVID,” Haggerty wrote. “When we don’t have enough employees to provide full service at any branch location we will temporarily close and work to get it reopen as soon as possible.”
While the banks are closed, customers can still use the ATMs outside for basic transactions and online and mobile banking 24 hours a day. To make an appointment to access your safe deposit box, email your full name, address and phone number to safebox@bofa.com.
