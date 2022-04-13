An altercation that started with two Half Moon Bay High School students on Wednesday ended after several teachers and Principal John Nazar broke up the fight. San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were also called to the scene.
The incident occurred on the quad between periods around 10:30 a.m. on April 6. Nazar said the fight appeared to be started by two boys, but the scene grew as other students gathered around and some others joined the altercation. Nazar and several teachers attempted to resolve the fight, but it was the growing involvement of the crowd, and the abnormality of the situation, that prompted Nazar to request deputies be called. Paramedics were also called to the scene, but there were no injuries reported.
“A number of students witnessed this unacceptable occurrence and I truly hate to see any of our students being witnesses to an altercation,” Nazar wrote in a statement to families. “There will be strict consequences to those involved for the disruption of our campus. We do not take physical acts of violence lightly, and will work to keep this one of the safest campuses on the Peninsula.”
In a phone call with the Review, Nazar said the motive for the fight was not yet clear. Several of the students involved were taken to the office and disciplinary actions are being considered.
“When you have something that stands out like that, it’s really shocking,” Nazar said. “Because there were a lot of students who witnessed it, I wanted them to know we’re recognizing this is not in line with what we expect. I want the parents to know we’re alert to this and know nothing like this is OK.”
