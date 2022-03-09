Stanford researchers have solved a mystery about why a species of squid native to California has been found thriving in the Gulf of Alaska about 1,800 miles north of its expected range: climate change.
The answer raises more questions about the potential impacts on other species and ecosystems, according to a news release from Stanford News Service issued early Monday.
"When animals move, they're not just sightseeing," said Benjamin Burford, a former graduate student in biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford who led the research. Wherever the squid end up, they will breed, eat, and be eaten, and those actions will have inevitable consequences on the species around them, Burford explained.
The study was published in the March 4 issue of The American Naturalist and details how climate change ushered the squid north. It also documents how the squid has grown in size and lives twice as long as its California relatives.
The researchers identified a few climate change-related factors — warming waters, decreased oxygen saturation and shifting presence of competing species — that made it easier for any individual squid to meet its needs in Alaska than to meet them in its home range from Baja California to Monterey Bay. It is generally the type of squid found in grocery stores and fish markets in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.