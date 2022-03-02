Last week, the majestic animal known as Paco, Fred or Fighting Furrari was put to rest. Movie fans knew him as Seabiscuit.
The 24-year-old former racehorse and movie star was humanely euthanized on the Square Peg Foundation property in Half Moon Bay. It was the end of a long journey that included stops at Santa Anita Park and on movie screens the world over.
Fighting Furrari was a thoroughbred and a racehorse, when, in 2003, trainer Linda Hatcher bought him as one of five geldings to play the title role in what would become the Academy Award-nominated movie “Seabiscuit.” Fighting
Furrari was more of a looker than a racer and was used primarily in non-racing scenes, according to Joell Dunlap, founder of Square Peg.
It would be the role of a lifetime for any horse. Seabiscuit was a champion racehorse foaled in the Depression era. He went on to glory on the racetrack. Race fans still talk about the legendary race between Seabiscuit and the seemingly unbeatable War Admiral at Pimlico in what was called “the match of the century.” Seabiscuit won by four lengths in a race that spawned books and films for years to come.
After filming in 2003 was complete, Fighting Furrari was purchased by the movie’s producers and did time at a Colorado dude ranch. Then he was offered to Santa Anita Park, where Hall of Fame jockey Chris McCarron, the movie’s technical director, had become the racetrack’s general manager. Dunlap says the horse spent 15 years at the track as a sort of mascot. He greeted race fans and would pose for pictures for a carrot or a peppermint. He also became a successful show jumper when not needed at the track, helping a Southern California rider to many ribbons.
Fighting Furrari, by then known simply as Fred, had duties for Santa Anita that included bit parts in productions and being photographed for special events at the track. One such event was Ability First, which brought autistic children and those with Down syndrome into contact with horses. It was a sort of harbinger of his later work on the coast.
At the age of 21, Fred was diagnosed with arthritis in his spine. It was time for him to retire from his duties at the racetrack. That is where Square Peg Foundation comes in. It’s an equine therapy and learning center for people with autism and their families. The Half Moon Bay nonprofit agreed to take him in.
In his later years, he was known as Paco and he was adored.
“His last three years were spent in lush pastures and a warm stall, visited daily by the children and staff he grew to love,” Dunlap said in a prepared release.
