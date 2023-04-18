Chasing the superbloom

Wildflowers can be found all up and down the coast. These have been popping up on recently tilled farmland in Princeton. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

It’s no exaggeration to say that the “superbloom” happening in parts of California is out of this world. Earlier in the month, NASA released satellite images of Carrizo Plain National Monument, located near Bakersfield, in which a large swath of vivid purple was visible from space. Images of the same spot last year mostly showed a lackluster brown. Why is the state so colorful all of a sudden? Experts attribute nature’s springtime bling this year to heavy rainfall over the winter.

Closer to home, the wild mustard blooms have come and gone, but the start of the native wildflower season is just gearing up. Lewis Reed, rangeland ecologist and botanist at Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, explained that flowering times for different species follow a complex, if not somewhat inscrutable, formula.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

