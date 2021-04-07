  1. Home
Cal Fire is concerned that recent spring fires could portend another difficult summer. Last summer’s CZU Lightning fires drove thousands from their homes and proved difficult to combat. Adam Pardee / Review

There was ominous news last week in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where unusual springtime wildfires kept fire officials busy. The largest of the fires consumed six acres and was within the area devastated by 2020 CZU Lightning fires.

Cal Fire reports five woodland fires since March 31 in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. They are “highly unusual” for this time of year, the fire agency reports. Usually, winter rains and cool conditions combine for an inhospitable fire environment. The local fire unit says it even called on air resources to fight the fires — something it normally doesn’t consider until June.

Some of the fires were the result of burn piles that got away from property owners. The largest fire came from a “sleeper spot” in the CZU burn area. Smoldering stumps and roots can become active in wind and dry weather.

Officials report that rainfall has been about 50 percent of “normal” this year. As a result, fire crews are expecting a difficult summer. The state is considering a ban on burning in the area and has been promoting the concept of “defensible space” around homes in the wildland-urban interface, where homes are often built amid local forests.

