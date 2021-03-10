San Mateo County has one of the best internet service coverages of any Bay Area county, second only to San Francisco.
According to a Broadband Now report on California’s state of broadband internet, San Mateo County has a coverage rate of 99.5 percent. By comparison, nearby counties, San Francisco and Santa Clara, have a 99.8 and 97.7 percent coverage rate.
Broadband Now, a data aggregation company, offers one of the most comprehensive looks at internet connectivity in the U.S. But the data on internet connectivity in the county runs counter to what many on the Coastside know to be a region where access to the internet is not guaranteed.
Broadband Now Editor-in-chief Tyler Cooper explained that the company’s maps and reports rely on data collected by the Federal Communications Commission. He said there are well-researched flaws in the way the FCC asks internet service providers to report where they have connections.
One of the biggest flaws involves the use of census tracts, which are government-defined geographic regions defined for the U.S. census. In remote areas, the census tract often encompasses a larger geographical area that might be sparsely populated. In urban areas, the census block often corresponds with a city block.
“This allows providers to paint with a broad brush a picture that a block is covered, even if only one house on the block has connection,” Cooper said. We’re talking about massively inflating the number of people with access to broadband internet.”
This over-inflation of internet coverage in San Mateo County is most evident in the southern part of the coast, including Pescadero, La Honda and San Gregorio.
Nicole Sillapere, owner of The Sunshine, a health food store on Stage Road in Pescadero, said the internet that she and the adjacent Downtown Local coffee shop use for their business has been mostly reliable.
“Much of the time, it's fine,” Sillapere said. “But we’ve definitely had some spotty moments.”
Sillapere relies on the internet to manage orders made on her online shop. Most importantly, she relies on the internet to use the Square app, which she said makes tracking inventory so much easier and saves time, especially for a small business.
But it’s a different story when Sillapere is at home just a few minutes away in a more remote part of Pescadero. Where she lives the internet is unreliable and she said it has “been really bad” for the last six months.
While Sillapere does not think the town needs cutting-edge internet technology, she said more should be done to provide better coverage in areas like Pescadero. On any given day, Sillapere said people sit outside her store to use the internet to do their homework.
“It’s lovely, yeah, to see parents out here,” Sillapere said. “But ideally, they would be able to do that here if they wanted to, but not by force.”
Rob Genovesi, founder of Coastside.net, a local internet service provider, said there are fewer internet options available in remote parts of the Coastside simply because they are harder to get to geographically. Natural landscapes, like rolling hills and forests, can pose a significant challenge, he said.
Genovesi said if someone can see one of the service towers from their home or business, he is likely able to connect them to the internet fairly easily. In remote areas of the county, there isn’t likely to be existing infrastructure to which a new internet connection can be added.
“I have to ask, ‘Do we have to add more infrastructure? If so, where can we do it? And can we justify the cost for the number of people?’” Genovesi said. “That’s where the process gets a little longer.”
As a local provider, Genovesi said Coastside.net has been watching the new advancements in internet technology with an eye toward how he might be able to bring them to the Coastside. He sees a future where there will be better coverage and faster speeds here. At that point it’ll be a matter of what types of technologies small operators like Coastside.net get access to.
“It always comes down — for us — to what’s going to be available for smaller operators versus larger operations like the AT&Ts and the Verizons,” Genovesi said. “The larger might get access to things we don’t. But they don’t always leverage them in areas that need them most.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.