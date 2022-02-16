In a speech to Rotarians, Friday, in Half Moon Bay, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier talked about her legacy in Congress and answered questions ranging from who she favors as her successor to the government’s role in recovery from the pandemic.
She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is chair of the military personnel subcommittee and on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. She is a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, where she serves on the subcommittee on national security and economic and consumer policy. She is co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, the Congressional Armenian Caucus, the bipartisan task force to end sexual violence and the gun violence prevention task force.
She was speaking at a combined meeting of the Millbrae, Half Moon Bay and Pacifica Rotary clubs. She thanked the Rotarians for their work helping people around the world with microloans and for being a part of the community.
She struck a somber note, saying she was concerned about a Russian attack on Ukraine.
“This is disturbing because of the nature of Vladimir Putin. He has surrounded Ukraine. It will likely be that 50,000 to 100,000 people lose their lives. Ukraine is strongly democratic, which bothers Putin,” she said.
She spoke about the COVID-19 health emergency, noting 660 people lost their lives in San Mateo County.
“We are healthier. We wear our masks and we are inoculated,” she said. “We have a lot of our first responders to thank. They are exhausted.”
She said the country could have been thrown into a recession due to COVID-19 but that was avoided due to the Paycheck Protection Program loans that gave out a total of $35.9 million. Local businesses in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay received such loans, including the parent company of the Pacifica Tribune.
“All loans have been forgiven,” Speier said. “We kept businesses afloat. Many loans were given to restaurants. It retained jobs. It provided the health care that we needed.”
She mentioned her work to eliminate sexual harassment and suicide from the military and spoke of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law.
“There will be jobs for the projects that have been neglected for decades,” Speier said. “We haven’t handled our infrastructure. There will be about a million jobs. The Build Back Better bill says no one will have to pay more than 7 percent of their income on child care and it has free pre-kindergarten for all. Europeans have had this in place for years.”
She reflected on her 39 years in office, starting on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 1980. Then, the median home price was $200,000, now it’s $1.3 million, she said. A gallon of gas was $1.99 in 1980, now it’s $4.7l.
Speier spoke about the Jan. 6 insurrection that “shook her to her core.” She described how she had to find a gas mask under her seat in the gallery per instructions from police, then they told them to crawl to get from one side of the room to the other.
“I thought I was going to die in this tabernacle of democracy after surviving Guyana. If the insurrectionists had been armed, it would have been a very different set of circumstances. Democracy is fragile,” she said.
She wants to get rid of the filibuster and create more opportunities for young people to serve in the legislatures.
“It took the court to pass LGBTQ marriage,” she said. “It would not have passed Congress. Take an active and responsible role to save democracy. I have you to thank for my 14 years in the House.”
