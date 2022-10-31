Holding court

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier appeared in Half Moon Bay on Saturday for the final time as a U.S. congresswoman. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

At U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s town hall on the Coastside in 2017, more than 2,000 people lined the gymnasium walls. On Saturday, the capacity for her final town hall on the Coastside was capped at around 200, but the sense of appreciation and gratitude from her constituents still ran several rows deep.

Speier, who announced last year she won’t seek reelection during the 2022 midterm elections, held her last town hall as a congresswoman at the Cabrillo Unified School District Event Center on Saturday afternoon.

