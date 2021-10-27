The lights are on and the lanes are open. The revamped intersection at Main Street, Highway 1 and Higgins Canyon Road, which had been closed for work since Dec. 17, 2020, opened last week.
Construction crews broke ground and placed temporary barricades and signs along the road and did not close the Main Street left-turn lane onto Highway 1. But after two accidents from vehicles turning onto Highway 1 from S. Main Street, the city closed the intersection to all traffic.
Work on the reconfigured road, known as the city’s Highway 1 Safety and Operational Improvements South Project, cost the city $3.6 million. About 80 percent of that funding came from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority. The city organized a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the intersection on Oct. 13. The road officially opened on Oct. 19. Several city staff and council members attended and made comments, as well as other dignitaries including San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley and San Mateo County Transportation Authority Chair Emily Beach.
The intersection now includes traffic lights, pedestrian crossing, bike lanes and a wider right-hand turn lane for northbound vehicles as well as underground wiring. In addition to redoing the southern entrance to the city, the expanded roadways are expected to streamline emergency vehicle access for the Coastside Fire Protection District headquarters, located at the end of Main Street.
“I think the project is a game changer in terms of the access and operational improvements, and it will benefit downtown,” Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock said. “It’s a win-win all around.”
