Voters in the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District appear to have approved a school bond measure issuing $15 million in bonds to repair and
modernize school facilities and infrastructure. The result will be a levy of roughly $60 per $100,000 in assessed property value for property owners in the district.
The measure, which requires a 55 percent favorable vote to pass, was ahead with more than 61 percent of the vote counted by press time.
The bond is expected to raise $1 million annually. Proponents say funds will be used to modernize deteriorating classrooms, lab spaces and the multipurpose room at Pescadero Middle/High School, plus add a new kitchen and classroom building. At Pescadero Elementary School, the money will pay for modernizing the multipurpose room and building a new main entrance.
Bond funds cannot be used for teacher or administrator salaries or school operating expenses.
The measure will allow the district to continue maintaining and improving its schools as funds from the previous bond measure, passed in 2006, run down. The measure ensures “a robust community engagement process, board-appointed citizens oversight, and annual independent audits to assure proper expenditure of funds.”
