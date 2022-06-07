Miguel Angel Mendez is an environmental advocate, scuba-certified diver, public speaker, aspiring firefighter, and, as of Thursday, a Pescadero High School graduate.
As a seventh-grader, Mendez didn’t know much about climate change or environmentalism. It wasn’t until a group of students about his age visited his school and gave a presentation about ocean pollution and the human impact on climate change that the wheels started spinning for the middle-schooler.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize this,’” said Mendez. “I started getting more and more aware of these issues and thought it would be nice to take action.”
For Mendez that took the shape of joining H2OO, or Heirs to Our Oceans. It’s a youth-led initiative with students from all over who are taking the ocean, water and climate crises into their own hands.
“It’s about making people aware of our environment,” he said. “Different kids from around the world come and build a family in a way.”
Getting into activism wasn’t easy in the beginning. Mendez said that in middle school it was easier to try to be cool and fit in, and try to be someone you weren’t. He said that, at the time, being interested in the oceans felt more like something for white kids than for him and his Latinx peers.
“It was strange for my friends to see me doing something different without the company of families and culture we know,” said Mendez. “But being judged and teased only inspired me to become a leader and prove them wrong.
“I was willing to get out of my comfort zone and commit to things I would never have thought I would do … it’s helped me in many ways,” he said.
Through the program, he participated in workshops on public speaking and learned to express and back up his ideas. As a result, he’s been able to present to legislators about Senate Bill 54 and Assembly Bill 1080 in Sacramento, speak in front of local former presidential candidates like Tom Steyer and fly to Argentina to present to orca whale researchers.
“Just imagine being a sophomore in a small town like Pescadero and getting to go to Argentina, paid for, to talk about what I care about,” said Mendez. “That’s crazy, right?”
He also attended a conference in Hawaii, where he got his scuba certification and went diving and studied the ecosystems beneath the water.
“You know, not a lot of people see what’s really going on under the oceans,” said Mendez. “Having experiences like this and helping reduce plastic waste for a healthier planetary future is unforgettable.”
Mendez’s activism has taken him all over, but the Pescadero High School alumnus also advocates in his hometown, recently working to raise money for the school for more hands on-learning.
“Knowing that not many teens get the chance to advocate for our futures at this level made me feel responsible to do the best I could and to keep doing it,” he said.
Next year Mendez will be attending College of San Mateo and pursuing fire science, to become a firefighter. Mendez was inspired to do this because his 5-year-old brother has already needed emergency services twice. And despite the many Spanish-speaking families on the South Coast, many firefighters only speak English.
“I saw how I could create a positive change in my community,” said Mendez, who speaks Spanish and English. “It’s important for people to feel safe and to
understand, especially when they are scared and trying to take care of their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.