La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District has a new mission and vision statement that features the tag line “inspire, engage, respond.”
The new mission and vision statements were decided upon at the end of last school year with teacher and community input.
“The reason to do it was just to get everybody rowing in the same direction, clear on where we’re going and what we’re trying to do,” board member Lynne Bowman said. “The fewer words, the more meaningful those words, the better.
“We arrived at something we feel really represents who we are and what we’re trying to do,” she added.
In light of the update, Superintendent Amy Wooliever and the board are discussing how to rebrand the district to better fit these new ideals. One idea she brought to the board at its Aug. 22 meeting included updating the school district logo.
“I love this logo,” Wooliever said of the current logo that was designed by a local artist and features a lighthouse overlooking the ocean with two redwood trees in the background. “But it really hearkens me back 20 years when we did a full strategic planning and we were called the Lighthouse for Literacy district.”
“I’m not married to the idea of having a new logo either,” she continued. “... But it’s something we are looking at freshening our district with lots of new projects we’re embarking on.”
Board President Mary Windram was excited about the idea and suggested asking Pescadero High art students to come up with ideas.
“I think it’s important because we’ve spent a lot of time redoing the vision and mission statement,” board clerk Cindy Hayes said. “... I think it’s a good thing to freshen up and get something to get people excited about.”
The new vision and mission
New mission statement: The mission of the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District is to maintain an inspirational school environment, where students, families, educators and staff are engaged, and wellness needs of all students are responded to, families are valued, and our community’s diversity is central to our district’s identity.
Vision: Our schools are recognized for their excellence, pursuit of inspirational opportunities with a strong emphasis on local resources, respect for parent and community engagement, and responsiveness that ensures all students have the opportunity to be educated to their fullest potential.
We INSPIRE through...
- igniting a sense of contagious wonder
- fostering innovative thinking
- utilizing diverse community resources
We ENGAGE through...
- providing a collaborative teaching and learning experience
- creating space for meaningful individual and professional growth
- sharing experiences that connect us across differences
We RESPOND through...
- building collaborative community-based partnerships
- constructing programs based on accessibility
- differentiating the academic and social/emotional needs of all students
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.