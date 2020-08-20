Tonight will be a long one for Loma Mar, and perhaps for its only current occupant volunteer fireman, Chris Conner. Although the South Coast town appeared safe Thursday afternoon, smoke from the CZU August Lightning Complex fires could be seen crawling down the hills, threatening to break through.
Conner is running point at the Loma Mar Volunteer Fire Station while his tiny crew joins CalFire teams battling the blazes. But no firemen could be seen Thursday afternoon defending the flames as they neared Loma Mar simply, Conner said, because of a lack of resources.
After being bombarded by questions from residents, Conner said he sent an email to the Loma Mar listserv on Wednesday explaining that if current conditions hold, he’s confident Loma Mar can be defended. But Connor said firefighters were needed more desperately elsewhere today.
“CalFire has a plan for what’s going on in Loma Mar/Dearborn,” Conner wrote. “Their resources are being directed to the most immediate neighborhood needs. Ours are not immediate right now.”
His email included dire details about other areas, like fire raging through Gazos Creek and reports of rock slides and tree blockades in Whitehouse Canyon, where the need is much greater. He said he’s hearing dispatches from the south end of the fire where crews are being forced to give up homes because of deadly conditions.
“Listening to all this radio traffic has prepared me that the plan possibly might not work to save our homes,” Conner wrote.
The Wonderlys, who live in Dearborn Park, evacuated Tuesday evening after half a dozen Sheriff’s deputies came through instructing residents to leave immediately. Carol Wonderly said she saw high plumes of smoke up in the trees on the mountainside behind their home before scrambling to leave in just a half hour.
“That smoke plume was the size of Mt. Kilimanjaro,” Bob Wonderly said. “I looked at it and said, ‘This is a major disaster.’”
In La Honda, Coastside Community Emergency Response Team members are staffing Station 37, where they are closely monitoring evacuation warnings and maps and supporting on-the-ground teams with any needs they call in. CERT volunteer Dan Kenny said today’s fog, humidity and generally southward winds helped firefighters keep the flames at bay.
At the La Honda General Store, Juleea Hawk said they are short-staffed due to evacuations and need help with stocking shelves, but are staying open until a mandatory evacuation is ordered. She said the store was busy all day with residents preparing to leave.
Firefighters are also standing by at Station 59 in Pescadero, helping crews come on and off shifts and making sure they have the supplies they need. Station Capt. Brian Coffey said they’re hearing reports of high-intensity fire due to overgrown forest and limited resources. He said if evacuations were to be ordered in Pescadero, his station is defendable and he could continue to run calls to respond.
In La Honda, Pescadero and San Gregorio, residents are wary and awaiting any next update. Late in the day, they were ordered to evacuate.
Joanne Joye-Francesconi, who lives on the way to San Gregorio, said she will stand her ground. Two deputies came by her ranch Thursday to warn her evacuation orders may be coming soon and to get packing now. Instead, she’s making preparations to release her horses and defend her property if need be.
“We’re self-sufficient people out here,” Joye-Francesconi said.
At Half Moon Bay High School, Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera said she’s seen a slow but steady influx of people asking for information or supplies at the Coastside evacuation center, but most people are coming by to get on the list for a hotel room.
Mancera said Puente is gearing up to support affected residents however it can, and is expecting South Coast residents will need financial and other support for a long time to recover from the crisis. Many members of Puente’s staff have also been evacuated, and Mancera’s own home in the Butano area was threatened.
The Wonderlys were there Thursday checking in, hoping to hear any tidbit they could on their Dearborn Park home. They have been sheltering in Half Moon Bay for the last two nights and may head to a family friend’s house in Pacifica soon. Carol Wonderly said getting information about which neighborhoods are most affected by the fire has been difficult.
“There is not enough information getting out,” Wonderly said. “If there were a central place for information, we could know if our home is safe.”
As for Conner, Loma Mar’s sole resident, he will spend the night tonight at home again. It’s just him and the truck if something happens, but he said he’d rather be there in his community.
“We’re gonna be fine — or not — and that’s that,” Conner said.
Continued relief for animals
Residents evacuating their homes can find help for their animals, big and small. The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA is standing by at Half Moon Bay High School ready to take in cats, dogs and other small household pets in need of shelter. They also have some supplies, including pet food onsite. Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox said affected residents can bring their animals to the high school or to a nearby PHS/SPCA shelter to be housed for free in San Mateo for 30 days.
"Hopefully, things will be more calm by then,” Martin-Tarbox said.
At the foot of Pescadero Creek Road, the San Mateo County Large Animal Evacuation Group continues to transport livestock north. Laura Camozzi, who was running the trailer rescue operation Thursday, said her team is standing by to assist should mandatory evacuations hit the Highway 84 corridor.
“Those are the people that are on alert now,” Camozzi said.
Camozzi said thanks to generosity from the community opening up their space for rescued animals, they are finding enough space to house each animal. Her goal is to keep moving strategically, sending some crews to the Santa Cruz side of the fire but keeping others here should they get the call to help evacuate new areas.
“We’re all banding together,” Camozzi said.
