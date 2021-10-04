When Eva Knodt moved into Ken Kesey’s old cabin in La Honda in 1997, just a few drops of rain could take out the power for hours or even days. And with no cellphones or internet, information was scarce. But Knodt said she’s even more worried now, after a handful of power outages in the last two months came with no warning.
“What has changed is that people are on edge,” Knodt said. “We had to evacuate last year.”
As frequent PG&E outages continue on the South Coast, some locals are worried about the effects on the vulnerable residents and businesses, particularly after the CZU August Lightning Fire gave residents just hours to evacuate last year. Knodt said she’s part of conversations among La Honda residents who are even considering starting their own self-sufficient microgrid.
PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado confirmed that the most recent outages have all been due to the new sensitivity settings, which cut power any time an object hits a power line. Called Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, the frequent shut-offs are designed to prevent sparks that could start a catastrophic wildfire during peak fire season.
According to Tostado, the new settings affect more than 11,500 miles of circuits in high fire-risk areas and have helped decrease potential fire ignitions by 60 percent as compared to this time last year. Tostado acknowledges the effect the outages are having on residents who continue to get shut-off, and said 70 percent of the 169 circuits affected have now been adjusted to limit the number of customers affected.
“Adjusting additional circuits to isolate outages to only the impacted area is a priority for PG&E, and we have crews working around the clock to make these improvements,” Tostado wrote in an email to the Review. “PG&E crews are also conducting proactive electric system inspections in San Mateo County. Crews are assessing electric lines and identifying conditions that could lead to outages. These proactive inspections are being conducted to increase reliability.”
La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District Superintendent Amy Wooliever wrote in an email to the Review that the local school district hasn’t had to cancel school yet because of the outages, but said the power losses during school hours have been disruptive to students and classes.
At the La Honda Elementary site in particular, each time the power is cut, the school also loses water. Wooliever said school staff are using buckets to manually flush toilets with water from a separate source.
Pescadero Elementary School’s water is not affected, and classes have continued using natural light. Due to its status as an emergency evacuation center, a generator keeps the classrooms running at Pescadero Middle and High School, Wooliever said. She is working now to rent generators for the elementary campuses and upgrade the middle and high school’s backup power.
“None of this is ideal but we are confident that your children are safe and that learning continues,” Wooliever wrote in a statement on the district’s website. “If you know the power will be out during the day, please make sure s/he/they have a jacket as the buildings may be cold.”
Local businesses like the San Gregorio General Store have also been affected by the water outages during the power shutoffs. Haley Conroy, who works at the store and also at Highway 1 Brewing Co., said she’s seen a marked difference between the areas. While the San Gregorio store used its generator to stay open and even continued hosting live music on the weekends, albeit with less light than normal, the brewpub south of Pescadero has been unable to open for several weekends.
“The biggest problem is having no warning,” Conroy said.
Rita Mancera, South Coast nonprofit Puente de la Costa Sur’s executive director, shares Conroy’s concern about a lack of proactive communication about when power goes out or might be restored. She said she’s worried about elderly residents who rely on their phones who feel disconnected during the outages and are unable to find out when the power should come back on. Knodt, too, said she worries about her elderly neighbors who can’t operate generators or smartphones and for those who rely on medical devices that require power.
Mancera said she’s surprised that PG&E hasn’t been setting up charging stations for its affected customers or providing bilingual alerts with more information, and has been in contact with local representatives like state Rep. Marc Berman and San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley to advocate for more accountability for the company.
“Elected officials are sympathetic but it seems that nobody has any teeth against this company,” Knodt said.
Knodt said last week’s outage took just four or five hours to restore, which she felt was a step in the right direction. But Mancera said PG&E isn’t communicating what it has learned from the outages or reassuring customers that the outages will become less frequent. For Knodt, the unreliability has prevented her from upgrading some of her gas and propane-powered devices to electric and got her thinking about helping form a community-powered grid.
“We are 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and we are being treated like a third world country,” Knodt said.
(4) comments
And AB 1346, awaiting Newsom's signature, would outlaw the small generators we rely on to get through these outages. Another kick in the hindquarters of the middle class heading for the exits...
https://kmph.com/news/local/bill-banning-small-gas-powered-engines-and-generators-heads-to-governors-desk
Those of us in Half Moon Bay affected by these sudden outages, are so looking forward to our progressive city council's future outlawing of the natural gas which allows us to wash and cook during these power outages, and those forecast by the state to persist for the next decade or two. Probably longer, given California's proposal to more than double electricity demand to accommodate electric car charging, but with no sensible plan for a corresponding increase in supply.
So true. The California "Progressive" dream to go entirely electric for the population allows the policy-makers one more way to gain control over the population. During the last scheduled power shutdown I too was able to live comfortably with gas cooktop, gas fireplace, gas hot water heater, battery lanterns, battery reading lamp and battery operated radio. The only thing missing was a cellphone charger and frankly, l didn't really miss it at all. Question: Has anyone tracked the increase in electricity consumption in CA since the advent of the electric vehicles. It would be a very interesting discussion for sure.
I agree. Miles from Silicon Valley .....and treated as third world.....not a priority in any elected officials playbook.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.