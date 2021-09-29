Sonrisas Dental Health will host its seventh annual Cooking for a Cause Paella Demonstration and Benefit Dinner on Friday, Oct. 22.
Guests at the event will enjoy a festive paella dinner and live music, outdoors at the Half Moon Bay Library, while providing access to affordable dental care for low-income residents of San Mateo County.
Tickets are $75 until Sept. 30 and $90 starting Oct. 1. Tickets may be purchased at sonrisasdental.org.
Chicken, seafood and vegetable paella options will be offered and the ticket cost includes access to a no-host bar.
Sonrisas was founded as a nonprofit dental center in Half Moon Bay in 2001, and continues to serve an increasing number of San Mateo County residents. In the last fiscal year, Sonrisas provided 10,792 dental visits, 72 percent of which served low-income patients. Tickets to Cooking for a Cause help to provide dental care for those who otherwise could not afford it.
— from staff reports
