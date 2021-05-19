Sonrisas Dental Health, which has a clinic in Half Moon Bay, is commemorating its 20th anniversary with an online fundraiser that seeks to raise $30,000 to pay for ongoing dental care for low-income families.
The event is set for 6 p.m. on June 5. To purchase tickets at a variety of levels, visit sonrisasdental.org.
Sonrisas’ 48 staff members provide screenings and services for 11,000 patients a year. That work continued through the pandemic, with distribution of 2,463 oral health kits through school food pickup programs and outdoor screening events.
— from staff reports
