At its June 21 meeting, the Half Moon Bay City Council approved a group of items accounting for almost $2 million public in expenditures.
Among the expenses was $70,000 for a planning firm to help identify sites and proposals for affordable housing, and more than $146,000 for an engineering firm to coordinate relocation of PG&E equipment and other elements necessary for the installation of a signaled intersection at Highway 1 and Terrace Avenue. The council unanimously agreed to all of these expenses in just over two minutes.
That is about as much time as the council spent reminding people to unmute themselves on Zoom and less than was dedicated to acknowledging the winner of a student essay contest.
At its regular meeting on June 28, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors appropriated about $30 million in outlay with similar dispatch. The board dedicated more time to a poetry reading than discussing the expenses.
The expenses approved at the meeting included payments to ensure continued delivery of essential services throughout the county but also included items such as almost $400,000 to Storefront Political Media “for the purpose of media outreach and communications services for the Office of Community Affairs and its programs and outreach campaigns.”
According to its contract the firm will “develop community messaging programs and creative ideas for ongoing communication in multiple languages,” and promote county messaging through social media and other tactics.
A different branch of Storefront Political Media develops political campaigns for candidates and ballot measures in the Bay Area and beyond, hence its name.
In the case of both the county and city, and in many more instances at government meetings of all sorts, these budgetary and policy actions fell under what is known as the consent agenda or consent calendar, a tool used by the panels to help make their meetings more efficient.
Council and board members typically do not discuss consent agenda items at the meetings. If they believe an item merits additional consideration they can make a motion to remove it from the consent calendar.
Often items approved in this fashion have been discussed at previous meetings. Half Moon Bay approved the Terrace Avenue project in meetings back in 2018, for instance. Many of the payments approved by consent are adjustments or continuations of previous agreements.
“The consent agenda is supposed to be used for routine and minor administrative and housekeeping items,” said Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock in an email to the Review. She added that consent items should have no fiscal impacts. The costs should be within thresholds approved by the council. Matters approved this way involve no controversy, according to Ruddock. “By approving such items on consent we free up time for discussion and consideration of more substantive policy items.”
Jefferson Crain, who served for nearly 30 years as the executive officer of the Los Angeles Unified Schools board, agreed that “consent agendas can be very effective as long as they are not concealing issues that could have controversy.
“Having a consent calendar could suggest that difficult conversations took place out of the presence of the public and that would be a problem,” he said.
Crain suggested that boards with enough meetings can put items on the agenda twice. “At the first meeting the members could ask questions and assign an item into a group that would be approved at the next meeting with a single vote. This would allow for discussion and public notice at the first meeting, and then allow action on items … at the next meeting,” he said.
