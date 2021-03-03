Matthew des Tombe cannot afford to lose power. He has lived on the Coastside for about a decade, and the entire time he has worked remotely.
“If the power goes out for me — and it did — it’s kind of big a deal,” des Tombe said. “I have big meetings, important things I generally can’t miss.”
That’s why des Tombe made sure to pair his roof-top solar panels with a backup battery, a choice he says proved well worth the investment during the PG&E power shut-offs last October. When the shut-offs happened, the Poplar Beach neighborhood where des Tombe lives went dark — all except his home, which remained illuminated. Except for a split-second flicker, all his appliances were running.
As the city of Half Moon Bay considers passing policies that may phase out of natural gas and embrace electrified homes, some residents like des Tombe offer insight into the different levels of practicality and sacrifice involved in making such a transition.
Des Tombe’s home is run entirely on electricity that is powered by the sun. For him, solar panels were the first decision point and also a financial no-brainer.
“You can finance a solar system at whatever super low rate is offered today. It’ll probably be less than what you pay for electrical bills,” des Tombe said.
Running on solar energy translates to lower utility costs, and the savings can go toward paying off the hardware. And there are current financing options that don’t require an upfront outlay of cash. That makes the installation payments seem more like a monthly utilities bill.
EnergySage, a solar installation comparison-shopping platform, reported that the average cost of a solar panel system — after applying the federal solar tax credit — ranges between $17,000 and $23,000. This estimate is for a 10-kilowatt system, which experts say is enough to supply what the U.S. Energy Information Administration determined as the average U.S. customer’s energy use per year.
For the average customer who spends around $115 per month, according to the energy information administration, the pay-off horizon might be 12 years.
Peninsula Clean Energy, one of two electricity suppliers in San Mateo County with 300,000 accounts, offers several programs to encourage widespread adoption of solar power systems. Jan Pepper, PCE’s chief executive officer, said the company tries to reduce the financial burden through rebates, some of which are designed specifically for people who choose to install a system similar to des Tombe’s.
“Since the beginning, when we started becoming everyone’s electricity provider, we’ve been focused on affordability,” Pepper said.
One rebate program gives $1,250 to customers who install a solar panel system paired with a backup battery.
As much as des Tombe loves his backup battery, he understands that it might not be for everyone. He considers himself focused primarily on self-sufficiency and secondarily on financial feasibility. So he was willing to pay for his Tesla Powerwall 2 battery if that meant he could have uninterrupted power.
“If the zombie apocalypse happens, I can cook. I’m my own island and that means something to me,” des Tombe said.
As Pepper sees it, solar panels alone translate to immediate savings. But the decision to pay for a backup battery appeals to those who want a more stable power supply, the benefits of which are not always noticeable.
“It may cost a little more, but if you’re a homeowner who wants to have power when PG&E shuts you off, it’s worth it. It’s like an assurance payment to make sure you have power when you need it,” Pepper said.
Pepper said more benefits from backup batteries may be forthcoming. Currently, PCE is looking at building a coordinated network around homeowners with battery backups. In such a system, PCE could have households tap into this supply instead of the grid during peak hours. The result would lower costs to its customers. But Pepper said this “is all more speculative” but is overall more sustainable and safer.
During last year’s power shut-offs, Rinaldo Veseliza saw his house (a rental owned by des Tombe) was the only one on his street that didn’t lose power.
“I looked at our neighborhood and it was pitch black. I felt guilty,” Veseliza said. “I went around the house turning off the lights just to not look conspicuous.”
But in the four days it took to regain power, Veseliza realized how having electricity was more than just a luxury. He is his neighborhood’s Community Emergency Response Team leader and he spent much of his time during the power shut-offs delivering batteries to people who rely on medical devices to survive.
“From a security standpoint, electric is a lot safer,” Veseliza said.
Despite having the battery backup and solar panel system, Veseliza’s rental home is not 100 percent electrified. But he has since become a proponent of complete electrification, which he will approach incrementally, starting by replacing the gas stove this year.
