UPDATED 4:30 p.m.: The Half Moon Bay community is reeling after a devastating mass shooting by a lone gunman left seven dead and one critically injured at two local mushroom farms on Monday.
The Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday morning that seven men and one woman were shot on Monday. Later, the Sheriff clarified that five men and two women were killed. Another man was critically injured and transported to Stanford Hospital. On Tuesday, that victim was out of surgery and in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, two hours after the shootings were reported. Zhao was located in his car at 4:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Substation by a deputy. Zhao and his vehicle were identified by the Sheriff's Office prior to his arrest.
Deputies say they found a legally purchased semi-automatic handgun in his vehicle. Zhao’s motive is still unknown, but he was likely a co-worker with some of the victims at Mountain Mushroom Farm on Highway 92 and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
At a news conference on Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said several victims were Chinese and Hispanic migrants, and the incident was likely workplace-related violence.
"This represents a unique challenge when it comes to notification and identification of next of kin," Corpus said.
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said Zhao's arraignment will take place Wednesday afternoon in Redwood City. The exact charges have not been determined.
"Cases like this, we've never had one in this county," he said. "Of this many deaths at one time. It was very hectic and the Sheriff's Office did a magnificent job investigating this case."
(2) comments
The first murders took place 850’ from my front porch across the creek. My friend and I were outside and hear the gunshots as if they were right next to us. We are shaken up. Our hearts go out to the families affected. Too many guns!!’
ABC7 Reporter Stephanie Sierra stated last night that there was an altercation at the workplace earlier in the day before the shootings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.