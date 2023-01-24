UPDATED 4:30 p.m.: The Half Moon Bay community is reeling after a devastating mass shooting by a lone gunman left seven dead and one critically injured at two local mushroom farms on Monday. 

The Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday morning that seven men and one woman were shot on Monday. Later, the Sheriff clarified that five men and two women were killed. Another man was critically injured and transported to Stanford Hospital. On Tuesday, that victim was out of surgery and in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

Sandy Miranda

The first murders took place 850’ from my front porch across the creek. My friend and I were outside and hear the gunshots as if they were right next to us. We are shaken up. Our hearts go out to the families affected. Too many guns!!’

Dan Stegink

ABC7 Reporter Stephanie Sierra stated last night that there was an altercation at the workplace earlier in the day before the shootings.

