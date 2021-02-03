There is a woman who has lived in Half Moon Bay for nine years who says this last year has been especially difficult between losing her job and the pandemic.
She said she became unemployed in November after her former employer stopped paying her. Since then paying her $2,100-a-month rent for the room she shares with her four children in a two-bedroom house has been among her biggest worries. State and local eviction moratoriums are supposed to bring her some peace of mind.
On Jan. 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that extends the residential eviction moratorium until June 30. A series of similar orders had been set to expire. The moratorium makes evictions illegal so long as tenants are able to attribute financial difficulty to the pandemic.
The Half Moon Bay woman requested that her name not be used so as not to jeopardize her chance for finding work and out of fear of retribution from her former employer. The moratorium is designed to benefit people like her, and yet news of the statewide rules had not reached her.
“It’s such a complicated and stressful situation,” she said in Spanish.
In recent months, she stopped being able to afford her truck. So the thought of having to leave her current home and move her children worries her, she said.
She said she was unaware of any moratorium. Instead, she’s relying on local resources to make her monthly rent. She said her landlord continues to ask for timely payments.
Specifically, the woman has been applying for rental assistance from local nonprofit Coastside Hope.
Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope, said it has been her organization’s priority to ensure clients are able to afford each month’s rent and don’t fall behind. Coastside Hope also helps cover utilities and runs a food pantry aimed at alleviating some of the household expenses. Since the start of the pandemic, Coastside Hope has helped 143 households with rental assistance using a combination of city and county funding.
The Half Moon Bay woman is among several clients who have sought multiple months’ worth of rental help and goes once a week to get food from the pantry. She said the combination of aid has helped her keep housing for her and her children.
While the eviction moratorium offers leniency to her clients, Guerrero said evictions can still happen, if illegally, and it’s been a conscious strategy to avoid eviction proceedings from beginning. She added that helping her clients stay on top of rent ensures that they don’t build up debt that they’ll have to worry about later.
“As an organization, not getting to that point really does give our clients peace of mind,” Guerrero said.
But Guerrero said it still matters that legislative actions like the latest eviction moratorium continue.
“For those property owners that are aware and are following the moratorium, it gives us a greater opportunity to make sure people don’t become homeless in this challenging time,” Guerrero said
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.