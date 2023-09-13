In November, a portion of Poplar Street will undergo an extensive renovation to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety as well as slow down vehicles on the frequented road. The city of Half Moon Bay is asking some Poplar Street residents to pay for it — at least $3,000 apiece to cover a portion of the project’s cost. 

The reasoning is embedded in Half Moon Bay’s municipal code. The city has historically offered property owners building near partially improved or unimproved streets to enter into so-called Deferred Street Agreements in exchange for a building permit. Simply put, a homeowner building a new residence agrees to contribute to a public street improvement project now or at some point in the future.

