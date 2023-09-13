In November, a portion of Poplar Street will undergo an extensive renovation to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety as well as slow down vehicles on the frequented road. The city of Half Moon Bay is asking some Poplar Street residents to pay for it — at least $3,000 apiece to cover a portion of the project’s cost.
The reasoning is embedded in Half Moon Bay’s municipal code. The city has historically offered property owners building near partially improved or unimproved streets to enter into so-called Deferred Street Agreements in exchange for a building permit. Simply put, a homeowner building a new residence agrees to contribute to a public street improvement project now or at some point in the future.
Over the last 40 years, the city has allowed 280 property owners to defer construction of street improvements along their frontage, according to a staff report. Public Works Director Maziar Bozorginia noted that in recent years the city has pushed for upfront payment rather than having property owners pay later.
“It’s a challenge to implement DSAs in the future, and we’ve been trying to get away from that as we move forward,” he said. He noted that some developers are charging up to $30,000 for this kind of work on private property.
Last week the Half Moon Bay City Council decided how much seven Poplar Street residents between Main Street and Highway 1 and saddled with existing deferred street agreements will have to pay for the first phase of the project. The city is also looking at how much people planning to build on currently undeveloped lots will have to pay in the future.
After juggling factors like grant funding, the lowest contractor bid and street length, one option staff came up with calculated that homeowners could pay $147 per linear foot of frontage of their property. Depending on the lot size, that would range between $7,200 to $8,400 per property.
The council ultimately went with another option that removes the cost of traffic calming elements (about $142,000) like bulb-outs and bioretention soils. This option reduced costs per property to between $3,100 to $3,600. In total, residents will cover about $16,775 through seven deferred street agreements for the first half of the project. By not passing the costs of traffic improvements on to residents, the city will pay about $60,000 more for upgrades.
“It’s a way of reducing the cost to the people who live on that street, but we’re including those improvements either way,” City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
The council’s decision means the city expects to collect more than $25,600 for street improvements on existing undeveloped lots over the next several years. There are also 14 other homes on the west side of the highway that the city will ask to pitch in for the second phase of the street improvement project. That timeline and cost estimates remain unclear. City staff says it will work with homeowners to pursue financing and recurring payment options.
In June, the city received a low bid of $1.44 million from Half Moon Bay Grading & Paving for the first phase of the Poplar Street Traffic Calming and Safety Project. With contingencies and services, the total bill is more than $1.68 million. The city has about $1.95 million to spend on it, most of which comes from a $1.2 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s One Bay Area Grant.
The project on Poplar Street is intended to improve frontages and street features for pedestrians and cyclists between Highway 1 and Main Street.
There are other vehicle traffic calming measures planned such as concrete curbs and gutters, parking lanes, bulb-outs, new driveway aprons, as well as stormwater improvements and green infrastructure. Construction could start in November and take up to nine months.
