School administrators on the Coastside say many students are not participating in remote learning and some have made no contact at all.
Just four public schools — La Honda Elementary, Pescadero Middle and High, Cunha Intermediate and Kings Mountain Elementary — reported they had connected with 100 percent of families since remote learning began March 18. And not a single area public school reported 100 percent of students consistently engaging and completing schoolwork over the last six weeks.
Of those public school leaders who responded, most estimated participation rates to be from around 70 percent to just under 100 percent. The provided numbers vary widely by school site, grade level and subject. Leaders from Half Moon Bay High School and Farallone View Elementary School did not give participation estimates, and estimates from leaders at Hatch Elementary and Pescadero Elementary schools were not provided in time for press.
At Cunha Intermediate School, Principal James Barnes said around 20 percent of students are struggling to connect to remote learning and another 10 percent are logging on inconsistently.
Area principals agreed that many barriers to remote learning are at play, including access to technology and family situations that interfere with learning from home. And even with the right technology in hand, students of different ages and maturity levels have disparate computer literacy and need for supervision, which can make participating difficult. Some principals also reported that a number of families left the area when they heard school was going remote and have been difficult to contact since.
Neither Cabrillo Unified School District nor La Honda-Pescadero School District have announced a formal grading policy for the weeks of remote learning, but Barnes said no Cunha students will be held back a grade because of incomplete work during remote learning. Because of equity and access issues, Barnes said Cunha is being flexible with late work and asking students to participate and engage as much as they can.
“I just feel so terrible for families who are suffering,” Barnes said. “For some folks, this just might not be something they prioritize, and we understand that.”
Pescadero Middle and High School Principal Kevin Allen said he worries about students who were previously driven to complete school because of the in-person communal aspect, but whose participation is beginning to wane under remote learning conditions. He said participation varies widely by grade level and course, dipping to around 20 percent for some middle school classes early in the morning and peaking at nearly 90 percent for some high school courses. Allen said he is also concerned about high school students who assume grades won’t count for the remote weeks and for those who need help managing their school work on their own for the first time. He said he’s reaching out, even if it’s just for a check-in.
”In this environment that we’re in, that’s akin to throwing a life raft,” Allen said.
Both Coastside districts have worked to distribute technology to any family that needs it, but access issues persist where internet connections aren't strong or reliable enough for students to stream videos or participate in live class. According to estimates from the United States Census Bureau’s 5-year American Community Survey, 2.4 percent of CUSD households are without computers and 15.4 percent have no high-speed internet. In LHPUSD, the numbers are 3.9 and 13.9 percent, respectively.
At Half Moon Bay High School, where each student has a school-issued Chromebook, Principal John Nazar said most students are online completing some classwork, but he declined to provide any participation estimates. He said one major barrier to remote learning is timing for students who work or have to take care of their siblings at home. Teachers have adapted by leaning more heavily on recorded video instruction rather than holding live remote class.
Nazar said a few families have remained out of contact, which worries him. He is striving for 100 percent contact to ensure all of the high school’s students and families are safe. Nazar said a contact team has been assembled to reach out to families that remain out of touch persistently, making hundreds of calls per week to check in.
Every area school leader praised contact teams at their sites for their exceptionally hard work to reach families to make sure they are OK.
“It’s easy to feel isolated, and we want to make sure our families and students know they’re not alone,” Nazar said.
Area elementary schools, with their smaller school communities and greater reliance on paper schoolwork, appear to be having more success with remote learning.
La Honda Elementary Principal Liz Morgan said all but one student from her school has participated consistently for the past six weeks. She chalks the success up to open communication and flexibility with families. Morgan said she is encouraging families to speak up when school work becomes too light or too heavy, and to work with staff to develop individualized plans.
Martha Ladd, principal at El Granada Elementary, where just around 5 to 7 percent of students aren’t participating in remote school, agreed that flexibility is key. She said reaching out on an individual basis and giving younger students options for engagement has helped boost participation.
Ladd said she’s encouraging parents to organize their kids’ schoolwork around hours, not assignments. She said parents should be aiming to help their kids stay engaged for just a few hours per day, and not to expect them to complete an assignment or master a concept in a single session.
“What’s great about elementary school is pretty much anything a kid does is learning,” Ladd said. “If they’re doing things like building, cooking, painting and dancing, they’re learning.”
My experience as a Cunha parent during this time has been outstanding. The Administrators, Teachers, and IT Support have been quick to implement a model that is serving my Student well. When things don’t work, there has been action and adaptation. It’s more and different work for all. And the communication coming from the school and the District has been timely, detailed, and thoughtful. We’re all in this together and so EVERYONE needs to do the best that they can.
Each household needs to take accountability for your own child's learning. The problem is really some parent's don't hold education high enough on their priority list and still want to put all the burden on the schools. I see so many students who say they have no access to computers or internet but they sure find ways to do TikToks and watch Netflix which both require internet.
