Paul Hamilton had been working for years to get his farm’s website to the top of Google searches for organic produce delivery. It took him a decade to build Greenhearts Family Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture up to 400 members. Then, in a blink of an eye, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the requests started rolling in.
“Our sales have gone through the roof, and the phones haven’t stopped ringing,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton knows he is one of the lucky ones. He said he has tried hard to insulate his business from disaster any way he can, and is now fulfilling more than 600 boxes a week plus a waiting list. Farmer Erin Tomey, too, has seen a spike in sales that means she can’t meet demand. But other farmers, like Mike Iacopi of Iacopi Farms, who get most of their revenue from delivering to restaurants, have been devastated by the effects of COVID-19.
Iacopi Farms grows its produce in large quantities to deliver to restaurants across the Bay Area and beyond, but now, most of them are closed, and those still open only want a fraction of what they normally order. Iacopi said the farm has begun delivering boxes to locals who want seasonal, locally grown produce, but that business and his regular farmers markets are barely enough to keep the farm operational and workers employed.
“It’s a trickle, but it’s better than nothing,” Iacopi said. “... If (farmers markets) close, then that would pretty much crush us because that’s our only outlet.”
Iacopi is planting seeds now for the next round of crops, but said it’s hard to predict the future. He said he’s frustrated that he doesn’t see Coastsiders taking the pandemic more seriously and staying inside to give local businesses a better chance at reopening soon.
Chris Giannini, manager of Pomponio Ranch, which raises cattle and primarily sells beef, is facing a similar problem. Luckily, the three main restaurants the farm sells to in Half Moon Bay are still open, but he’s stopped selling at farmers markets entirely to protect his staff. Instead, the farm is selling and shipping the meat directly to customers. He’s cancelled slaughter dates to adapt to lower demand and is even selling some live animals to make up for losses.
Giannini said he is strictly enforcing social distancing and asking anyone who gets sick for any reason to get cleared by a doctor before returning to work because the consequences of an outbreak at the farm would be dire.
“If it got here, somehow, we’d all get it,” Giannini said.
Each of the farmers said cleanliness and food safety have always been a top priority, but in light of the pandemic, they’ve had to change some protocols to keep their workers distanced and safe. Hamilton wants to hire more employees as soon as possible, but is asking new hires to wait out a 14-day quarantine before starting. His delivery drivers are making solo trips wearing masks and gloves and are doing their packing in an open area rather than a warehouse.
But at Tormey’s farm, there is no outdoor space for cleaning and sorting produce, so she’s had to ask workers to take shifts in the narrow workspace.
“We have to do things in sequence instead of in concert,” Tormey said. “That makes a project that would normally take a few hours an entire day.”
Sustainability is a fundamental part of Tormey’s work: She reuses everything she can at the farm and said the Coastside farmers market in Half Moon Bay, which she founded and runs, was on track to use exclusively reusable packaging this year. But in light of the pandemic, she’s had to make adjustments, like asking customers not to return their used egg cartons. To Tormey, it’s a financial as well as a moral burden.
“I've committed the last 19 years of my life to making this a marketplace that's economically viable, environmentally sustainable and socially just, and I'm meeting the challenge of making even one of these happen,” Tormey said.
Tormey said the pandemic is a time to take a more critical eye to our local food system and ask if the Coastside is truly self-sustainable. What she sees missing is the infrastructure for efficient processing and distribution of locally grown food, and the farmers market, which doubles CalFresh and WIC benefits, as an opportunity to help feed those with fewer resources.
Farmer John Muller said the global crisis has reminded him about the importance of community. His No. 1 restaurant customer closed down entirely, so he’s had to limit his workers’ hours to just two or three days per week and is donating what produce he can. To make up for lost revenue, his wife Eda has been hard at work selling vegetable seeds to people looking to start their own gardens during the shelter-in-place order.
“We are all very concerned about the future of agriculture, not just on the coast, but in the country and in California,” Muller said.
But the pandemic hasn’t dampened Muller’s spirits entirely. He’s staying hopeful that the annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival will go on as planned and is preparing ground for his world-famous pumpkins at the moment.
“We’re working to get our pumpkins planted and let’s pray that we do have an October together,” Muller said.
