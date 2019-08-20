  1. Home
What's left from the airplane
This is what the San Mateo County Harbor Patrol recovered from the scene of a small plane crash off the coast of Half Moon Bay on Tuesday night. Libby Leyden / Review

Updated 7:48 p.m. A small plane has crashed into the waters several miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says two occupants of the plane have been rescued.

The crash was reported at 6:18 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Twitter feed. It occurred five miles offshore and nine miles south of Pillar Point Harbor.

Two people were rescued from the water, according to several sources. Dave Arington of the San Mateo County Harbor Patrol said both occupants of the airplane were flown via helicopter to Stanford Hospital, where they declined treatment.

It was not immediately clear where the flight originated or where it was going. KTVU-TV is reporting that the plane was a BE-36, similar to a Cessna.

Arington said the Coast Guard was first on the scene. The Harbor Patrol brought back two pairs of shoes and what appear to be a small piece of the wreckage. The rest may be submerged.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

