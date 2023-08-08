Updated 1:08 p.m.: Coastside firefighters were on the scene of what appeared to be a small brush fire not far from the intersection of Highway 92 and Main Street at about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. There was visible smoke coming from the brush.
Fire crews and San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene. CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said the blaze started at a homeless encampment, but the exact cause remains under investigation. Crews had extinguished the fire, which grew to a 20-by-20 foot area, by 12:30 p.m.
(2) comments
Homeless encampment 100%
That is what the story said.
