Many local business owners have been in wait-and-see mode while storm after storm has dogged the Coastside. Interruptions to commerce have been intermittent, leaving proprietors and their customers to figure things out as they go.
At Fattoria e Mare in Half Moon Bay things were toughest on New Year’s Eve, when the disruptive weather first set in. Pablo Estrada, the downtown restaurant’s
owner and chef, said 8 feet of water collected in the basement, which is used for food storage. Neighboring Pilarcitos Creek was overflowing, and Estrada said the creek’s water level reached 18 feet.
“I did an operation to make sure we cleaned up all the water,” he said. “We threw away all the damaged food and I’m hoping my insurance can go through, but it’s just so difficult.”
Estrada said he feels unsupported by the city government.
“I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one,” he said. “I saw the same damage over at Safeway, but that’s because there is no maintenance. The city doesn’t allow businesses to touch anything in the creek, but then they don’t do anything.”
Lele Keeton, owner of HMB Pilates in Moss Beach, was affected in a different way. The first week of January, Keeton went to reopen her studio after taking a holiday break and was flagged down by an employee from a tree service.
“He was, like, ‘Get out of here! There are lines down. It’s a mess. You just need to stay away.’” Keeton learned that earlier in the week, high winds had knocked down several trees near her studio as well as some power poles.
Keeton found it difficult to keep informed about the progress of cleanup efforts. “My studio was caution-taped-off, but then the caution tape was blown down,” she said. “Did they take the caution tape down or is it supposed to be up? That kind of thing.” In the meantime, Keeton has stopped by periodically to check up on things, and a client who lives near the studio has been texting her with updates.
Communicating with customers about closures and modified class schedules posed another challenge. Keeton posted announcements on her website and sent out emails, but those communications aren’t effective in the midst of a power outage. Added to that, communities along the coast have been impacted differently by the storm.
“We have a lot of clients that live in Pacifica, and they were completely unaffected,” said Keeton. “They’re, like, ‘What’s going on over there? What do you mean you’re not open?’ From one community to the next, there can be really significant differences.”
Keeton understands she is not alone in her predicament, and that at any given time emergency workers and government officials are dealing with multiple incidents.
“It’s like something gets fixed and then they turn around and another storm comes, and then a whole bunch of other stuff gets unfixed,” she said.
“We have certainly learned we just have to stop and wait.”
