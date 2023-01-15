A widespread internet and cellular service outage across the Coastside today was the result of a PG&E service call.
A Comcast representative said this afternoon that its technicians were on the scene of a downed power pole in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
"A large tree took out PG&E power lines and in the course of those repairs, our services were impacted as well," said Joan Hammel, a Comcast spokeswoman.
In an earlier tweet, the cable company said it had to wait for power to be restored before it could work on its equipment. The mishap also affected AT&T as well as Verizon service on the coast.
A PG&E spokeswoman said the work was an attempt to restore power in the area.
"In response to a public safety risk, PG&E crews restoring power near La Honda removed a telecommunications line that was down across a wet roadway..." said PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez.
Hernandez said 52 customers were without power much of the day in the La Honda area as a result of the felled tree. She estimated power would be restored by 5 p.m.
Hammel said there was not yet an estimate as to when all the damage would be repaired, however there were anecdotal reports that internet service was returning on the Coastside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.