Downed tree

A tree took down power, cable and phone lines to the coast on Sunday. Photo courtesy Comcast

A widespread internet and cellular service outage across the Coastside today was the result of a PG&E service call.

A Comcast representative said this afternoon that its technicians were on the scene of a downed power pole in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"A large tree took out PG&E power lines and in the course of those repairs, our services were impacted as well," said Joan Hammel, a Comcast spokeswoman.

In an earlier tweet, the cable company said it had to wait for power to be restored before it could work on its equipment. The mishap also affected AT&T as well as Verizon service on the coast.

A PG&E spokeswoman said the work was an attempt to restore power in the area.

"In response to a public safety risk, PG&E crews restoring power near La Honda removed a telecommunications line that was down across a wet roadway..." said PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez.

Hernandez said 52 customers were without power much of the day in the La Honda area as a result of the felled tree. She estimated power would be restored by 5 p.m.

Hammel said there was not yet an estimate as to when all the damage would be repaired, however there were anecdotal reports that internet service was returning on the Coastside.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

