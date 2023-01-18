A widespread internet and cellular service outage across the Coastside on Sunday was the result of a PG&E service call.
A PG&E spokeswoman said on Sunday the work was an attempt to restore power in the area.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:05 pm
“In response to a public safety risk, PG&E crews restoring power near La Honda removed a telecommunications line that was down across a wet roadway ...” said PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez in an email to the Review. She said 52 customers were without power much of the day in the La Honda area as a result of the felled tree. She estimated power would be restored by 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The telecommunications line included lines from AT&T, Verizon and Comcast. It is the sole connection for those services between the bayside and coast of San Mateo County.
A Comcast representative confirmed the cause of the outage that originated in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
“A large tree took out PG&E power lines and in the course of those repairs, our services were impacted as well,” said Joan Hammel, a Comcast spokeswoman, in an email to the Review.
In an earlier tweet, the cable company said it had to wait for power to be restored before it could work on its equipment.
An SMC Alert late Sunday night indicated all services were up and running before midnight.
In an email exchange, state Sen. Josh Becker indicated that the Coastside deserved better.
“Clearly we need a more resilient system,” he wrote.
Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.
