Singer-songwriter Jackson Emmer is on tour this year, with shows in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Texas, Tennessee and his native state of Colorado. But before Emmer heads east, the Americana musician who has garnered praise from Rolling Stone magazine will perform this weekend at Old Princeton Landing.
Playing alongside him on guitar will be McCoy Tyler, a Santa Cruz native who lives near Capitola.
“OPL’s going to be a good setting for our stuff, for sure,” said Tyler, reflecting on the intimate venue in Pillar Point Harbor.
Tyler, a singer-songwriter in his own right, first met Emmer around 2016 on an extended road trip. “My wife and I were traveling through Montana and we stopped in at a guitar shop in a town called Missoula,” said Tyler. “Jackson and his wife were in town as well. We were both playing some guitars at the guitar shop and we got to talking.”
It didn’t take long for Tyler and Emmer to detect a musical affinity, based in part on their shared admiration for Texas songwriters from the 1970s and ’80s.
“It’s sometimes intuitively clear that someone comes from a very similar place and is trying to fit themselves musically into similar styles and genres that you are,” said Tyler. “Jackson comes from a canon of songwriters going back to guys like Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle. He really is carrying the torch for the style of songwriting that those guys pioneered, and that music has always really resonated with me as well.”
After keeping in touch on social media for a few years, Tyler and Emmer arranged to share a bill in Santa Cruz. Since then, Tyler has sat in with Emmer from time to time when Emmer performs on the coast. On Saturday, Tyler will be playing guitar and singing backup vocals during Emmer’s set, which will be studded with Emmer’s original songs.
“What Jackson is doing with his songs really harkens back to a golden age of songwriters and hearing original music that was written by the people who were performing it,” said Tyler. “His songs are super personal and draw from his own experiences, and it’s just very authentic folk-Americana-songwriter music that I think will resonate with a lot of people.”
See Emmer and Tyler perform at 8 p.m. on March 11. The show will be at OPL, located at 460 Capistrano Road in Princeton. Tickets are available online at oplhmb.com.
