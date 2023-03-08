Jackson Emmer

Singer-songwriter Jackson Emmer hails from Colorado and plays music in the tradition of John Prine and Guy Clark. He appears at OPL on Saturday.

Singer-songwriter Jackson Emmer is on tour this year, with shows in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Texas, Tennessee and his native state of Colorado. But before Emmer heads east, the Americana musician who has garnered praise from Rolling Stone magazine will perform this weekend at Old Princeton Landing.

Playing alongside him on guitar will be McCoy Tyler, a Santa Cruz native who lives near Capitola.

