A Public Records Act request revealed that 18 members of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office ran searches through Clearview AI’s facial recognition software a combined total of 3,823 times throughout 2019 and 2020. The Sheriff’s Office signed two contracts with Clearview AI, paying a total of $10,000 for the software.
A new Sheriff’s Office policy, which went into effect in January 2020, requires oversight of the use of the software, including keeping a detailed record of all uses of facial recognition information. But a records request revealed the office kept no such records for the thousands of test runs of the software conducted in 2019 and 2020 — even after the new policy took effect.
“You are seeking ‘a log/audit trail of requested, accessed, searched, or disseminated facial recognition information,’” County Counsel John Beiers wrote in a letter to the Review. “The county does not have any responsive documents.”
Last week, in response to a BuzzFeed investigation revealing the Sheriff’s Office’s use of the software, Assistant Sheriff Ed Wood said the Sheriff’s Office used the software to test it, but had not yet decided if it would purchase a more permanent contract with the company.
Public records reveal that during its testing period, the Sheriff’s Office signed two contracts, paying a total of $10,000 for two years of use of the software. The current contract, allowing six user accounts for 12 months for $5,000, isn’t set to expire until July 31. But the last recorded use of the software by Sheriff’s Office employees was Sept. 1, 2020. Wood said he did not know why the Sheriff’s Office had discontinued the use of the software during its contract.
Without a detailed list of searches run through Clearview AI, it’s not clear when most of the searches were conducted. But the majority of Sheriff’s Office employees signed up for the software before the use policy was in place. They continued using the software through 2020, after the new rules governing when and how the software could be used were in place along with requirements to log all searches.
Of the users, Deputy Sheriff Jim Chan ran the most searches — 2,048 — followed by Senior IT Analyst Jason Hutchinson at 853 searches. Crime Analyst Jordan Newell logged 316 searches.
Wood said it’s not uncommon that the Sheriff’s Office would adopt a policy after obtaining and testing a new technology, but he didn’t know what policy officers were operating under while using the software in 2019. He also wasn’t able to say why the Sheriff’s Office did not keep an internal log of uses of the software in 2020, after the policy was adopted. He said it’s possible that the office was using data stored within Clearview AI as its own records.
Thanks for looking into this so we have an idea of what’s going on.
Why would they keep a log and what do you hope to gain from seeing a log?
A log would allow one to check if the searches were related to a legitimate investigation rather than employees using the technology to, for example, research ex-girlfriends, journalists, and political opponents.
Unfortunately, in reality, August is more or less right. Our Sheriff is hiding the log files that would prove the claim that Deputy Dominguez turned off his Body Cam a few minutes prior to shooting Sandra Harmon, in her back while her hands were raised above her head:-- https://youtu.be/TT6zIH4PAYg
What is the point of having log files if the Sheriff and the DA hide them from investigations into the back shooting of citizens?
Kudos to the Review for the investigative journalism.
