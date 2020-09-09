San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were busy over the long holiday weekend. In fact, the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began on Aug. 17 in an effort to get late-summer drunken drivers off the road.
Locally, Sheriff’s officials say they made nearly 500 traffic stops over the period and arrested 17 people for drunken driving.
“First and foremost, our goal is to protect the citizens of this community, so we’ve been spreading the message about the dangers of drunk driving for years,” said San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos in a prepared statement. “We hope that with each ‘Drive Sober’ campaign, more people listen and our drunk driving arrests decrease.”
Labor Day is traditionally a deadly time on American roads. In 2018, authorities counted 439 fatal crashes over the three-day Labor Day weekend. Forty-three percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking, and more than a third of the drivers were legally drunk, according to a Sheriff’s release.
Law enforcement has noted that age is a factor too. Among those between the ages of 18 and 34, 47 percent of drivers were drunk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.