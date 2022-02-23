The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office last week launched a new online platform that provides a glimpse into internal data that is part of an agency-wide effort to move toward transparency in what is an election year for Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. Lifting the curtain may raise questions for residents who are seeing these numbers for the first time.
The new so-called “transparency portal” provides a data snapshot between July and September 2021. It includes information on staff demographics, internal investigations, calls for service, evictions, and arrests through a link on the homepage of the website. It was announced in a press release.
“As sheriff, I strive to provide transparency on police activities, department policies, training materials, and agency practices,” Bolanos said in a prepared statement. “The launch of our transparency portal is one avenue for us to ensure that valuable, useful public data can be easily accessed and viewed by our community members.”
The data released last week does not include arrests or calls for service from any other police agency in the county and is only for a portion of last year. Out of 773 paid staff in the Sheriff’s Office, 70 percent are men. Forty percent of department staff identifies as white, however nearly a third of employees declined to answer the question. Internal data reveals that the county had 15 complaints from July 2021 through September 2021, with 12 coming from the patrol division. Internal Investigations looked into 12 complaints during that span and seven involved patrolling deputies.
The department recorded 37 “use of force” incidents in the three months, 22 of which came from the corrections division. The Sheriff’s Office said 11 percent required “less than lethal” force with either a Taser, baton or pepper spray.
Countywide, deputies made 2,770 reports and made 828 arrests. Nearly 48 percent of those arrested (398) were Latino. More Latino men were arrested by the Sheriff’s Office countywide than any other demographic in the three-month span. The portal said 290 Latino men were arrested compared to 152 white men.
It said more white women (45) were arrested than Latino women (30). The records show that 252 white people and 105 Black people were arrested.
The arrest data shows that Latinos and Black people are disproportionately arrested in the county. Only 24 percent of county residents are Latino according to census data but they make up 48 percent of the arrests. While the numbers are relatively low, the percentages are even more stark for Black people. While less than 3 percent of county residents describe themselves as being only Black, Black people make up more than 12 percent of the arrests — four times what might be expected from the demographics. While the county is nearly 60 percent white, only 29 percent of the Sheriff’s Office arrests were white people.
There are many potential reasons for these discrepancies and the portal doesn’t attempt to give any answers. Elsewhere, activists say that minority populations are unfairly targeted with more patrols which end up in more arrests. There could also be other issues of systemic racism in play, and it could be that the implicit bias of deputies plays a role in arrest rates.
The Sheriff’s Office made 157 arrests in the Coastside’s 94019 ZIP code between July 2021 and September 2021. The Coastside Patrol Bureau accounted for 11 percent of the total calls for service from the department. That is the fourth-highest number of any area code in the county. That is likely due to the fact that much of the area is unincorporated and under Sheriff’s patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.