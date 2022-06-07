Talking to a thief at a grocery store. De-escalating domestic violence. Responding to a school shooting. A new tool in the hands of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies allows them to practice all of these scenarios, and hundreds more, in a virtual simulator.
Last week the Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new virtual reality simulator called VirTra V-300. Currently housed in a Belmont facility, the setup has five large screens about seven feet high, each with a corresponding 4K projector that allows the person in the middle to turn 300 degrees.
Instead of computer-generated graphics, the screens display prerecorded videos that can be manipulated by programmers or changed according to the actions of the trainee. The Sheriff’s Office is hoping that by repeatedly putting officers in safe but high-stress situations, it will make them more comfortable handling real-world incidents.
The timing of the event was lost on no one. It came just days after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Since then, the law enforcement’s response has come under scrutiny as experts say officers didn’t get inside the school quickly enough.
“We’re experiencing an active shooter incident almost on a daily basis,” San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said. “My personnel are trained to immediately go in and neutralize that threat. I cannot in good conscience allow them to do that without making sure they have the best training and equipment possible. I think this is one additional tool that will give us everything we need to do what the public expects us to do.”
By leasing the technology for $60,000 a year from VirTra, a Phoenix-based company, the Sheriff’s Office is the first law enforcement agency in California to have this kind of simulator. Bolanos said the goal is to get everyone in the Sheriff’s Office trained and make it available to other law enforcement agencies.
Other deputies expressed optimism about inclusion, explaining that in active shooter situations, multiple agencies are usually on the scene, and if they’ve all gone through the same training it makes for a safer response. So far, deputies are expected to go through at least three to four times per year, and each scenario can run between 5 to 15 minutes. The simulator can be used by two people at the same time.
While demonstrating the VirTra, Sgt. Philip Hallworth noted all details of the simulation are meant to provide realistic feedback. With the video, trainees can see visual cues like facial expressions. It’s also possible to upload film from an area in San Mateo County and allow deputies to practice in an environment they might encounter. Users’ guns are loaded with carbon dioxide canisters to provide a kick when shots are fired, and the scopes are tracked with lasers on the screens. They can attach electronic buzzers to their bodies to signal getting hit or shot. After each session, they can play back the footage and analyze deputies’ reactions to each situation.
“It doesn’t replace real-life training,” Hallworth said. “But sometimes real-life training is limited in what you can do. We might not have an area to practice an active shooter situation, but this gets us as close as possible to that.”
