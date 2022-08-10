An investigation conducted by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the Alameda Police Department and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner's Office has closed a 30-year murder case of a woman who was discovered on the South Coast in 1992, authorities say.
Cold case investigators revealed last week that Abraham Riviera, also known as Gregory Marc Riviera, who died in January, eluded law enforcement for three decades by assuming the identity of his brother and living for years as a transient.
On July 17, 1992, a farmworker at Cascade Ranch in unincorporated San Mateo County found the decomposed body of a young woman near an irrigation pond. The body, which investigators said had been there for eight to 10 days, was later identified as Juliette Rivera, a 25-year-old legal secretary living in Alameda who was reported missing 10 days earlier. An autopsy showed she suffered blunt force trauma from a flat object to the back of her skull.
A story in the Review at the time of the murder said Rivera disappeared after meeting a friend at a bar in Alameda. She left the bar at 8:30 p.m., according to the newspaper report, and didn’t show up for work the next morning at the law firm of Liebert, Cassidy and Frierson.
After she went missing, the Alameda Police Department began investigating Riviera, a 50-year-old acquaintance who also lived in the East Bay city. Police said that numerous inconsistencies in his statement made him a prime suspect in the woman's disappearance. On Aug. 7, 1992, Sheriff’s Office deputies issued an arrest warrant for Riviera for the murder of Rivera, but he left his Alameda apartment and eluded arrest for the next 30 years.
In May, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office received word from the Merced County Coroner's Office that a local transient identified as Jon Paul had died in January. In order to locate the next of kin, the coroner took a fingerprint analysis, which matched prints belonging to Riviera.
The coroner’s office found Riviera’s arrest warrant and worked with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Offices cold case unit. The unit is composed of several retired law enforcement officers and current Sheriff’s detectives, to confirm his identity. Detectives determined later that Riviera had a brother named John Paul, who was still alive. The Merced County Coroner’s Office spoke to John Paul’s daughter, and she said that Riviera and Paul had used each other’s identities to
hide from police over the years, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Review has reached out on two occasions to learn more about how the cold
case unit works, but the Sheriff’s Office has declined to make detectives available or further discuss the process or why some cold cases get attention. ▪
