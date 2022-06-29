The Half Moon Bay City Council last week agreed to a new two-year deal with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, prioritizing community outreach and support for the ongoing pilot for an alternative response to mental health-related emergency calls.
The new deal pays the Sheriff’s Office $3.6 million for fiscal year 2022-23, a 10.8 percent increase from last year. The two-year extension runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024. In September 2021, the council voted to go with a two-year deal rather than a third consecutive three-year deal.
For fiscal year 2021-22, the city paid $3.3 million to the Sheriff’s Office, also a 10.8 percent increase from the prior year. The previous extension was also about a 10 percent increase. City Manager Bob Nisbet said part of this year’s increase is the final payment of the “service gap” that occurs when deputies patrolling the unincorporated Coastside assist deputies assigned to the city. Over the last three years, the city has paid on average $659,000 per year to close the gap.
Both parties can adjust the contract at any time. A key factor moving forward is that the council wants the contract to require the Sheriff’s Office to report racial and demographic data from traffic stops in Half Moon Bay. Countywide data tracking by law enforcement agencies is now required by Assembly Bill 953, known as the Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015, but the City Council wants specific reports for Half Moon Bay.
This aligns with a recommendation from a 2021 San Mateo County civil grand jury report on the legislation that stated each contracting entity, or city, “should begin requesting RIPA stop data for its jurisdiction, separate from the rest of the Sheriff’s stop data.”
“It’s so we can report back to the community to show our deputies are being fair when conducting a stop,” Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said.
Currently, the contract says the sheriff should report calls for service, arrest numbers, compare year-to-year crime trends, and analysis of the time spent by deputies working within the city limits and unincorporated areas.
Christina Corpus, who has all but clinched enough votes from the June primary election to take over as county sheriff from Carlos Bolanos, said she was open to working with the city to provide the demographic data. Corpus ran on a platform of transparency and reform within the Sheriff’s Office.
Corpus said she was already working to build a more inclusive and accountable agency and plans to have a part-time office on the coast.
“I want to be in touch with the community,” she said. “My whole goal is to hear the frustrations and concerns people have so that we can address them.”
Supporters of RIPA believe it’s intended to build transparency and examine whether a department is profiling by race and stopping some more frequently. San Mateo County began recording the data on Jan. 1, 2022, but it does not have to submit the data to the California Department of Justice annually until April 1, 2023.
The contract includes three key new subsections: Community events, traffic control and coordination with the city’s new mental health program. This requires the Sheriff’s Office to coordinate with the city on three community events per year at three different locations in order to build trust between the deputies and residents. It also states the Sheriff should provide more security and traffic control at busy intersections during summer weekends and large events.
If the city hires another contractor for traffic control, the sheriff has to coordinate with that contractor and provide training and support. The Sheriff’s Office has been working with El Centro de Libertad’s CARES response team since its inception in March, but now the city has that in writing. The contract states the Sheriff should help the response team with training, radio calls and operations in the field.
