During the holiday season, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office increased its usual enforcement efforts on area roads, and that included conducting additional DUI checkpoints. 

From Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23 people for impaired driving.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said a “good amount” of the arrests were on the Coastside. 

“We certainly hope people are aware of driving under the influence,” Blankswade said. 

She said the focus of the enforcement was not solely on drivers under the influence of alcohol but also other substances such as marijuana or other drugs. 

“With so many different options available, such as using rideshares, there is no excuse,” Blankswade said. “Make sure you come up with a plan ahead of time and utilize it.” 

Enhanced enforcement by the Sheriff’s Office was part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. 

The FBI reported there were 1.6 million DUI arrests across the nation in 2016. Only drug and theft arrests account for more police action in the United States. 

