The Coastside has a new head of public safety, one with 25 years of experience with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and someone who has worked extensively solving crimes on the coast. At last month’s Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, Capt. Andrew Armando was introduced as the interim commanding officer for Half Moon Bay Sheriff’s deputies and the Coastside Patrol Bureau.
Capt. Saul Lopez, who has led Sheriff’s deputies on the Coastside since 2018, has been on extended leave for four months. It’s unclear when he’ll be back, City Manager Bob Nisbet said.
Armando has worked in the interim role since Lopez left. As a deputy, Armando worked on high-profile criminal investigations and homicide cases in and around Half Moon Bay. He’s also worked as a sergeant in the Bureau of Professional Standards, handling discipline and internal affairs, and an administrative lieutenant in the San Mateo County jail.
We asked him about his experience working as a deputy on the coast, his goals for public safety and his thoughts on the new alternative mental health response run by a local nonprofit. This interview with Review staff writer August Howell has been edited for length and clarity.
-What are your top priorities for the Coastside?
I’ve had a lot of experience here. There are a lot of ups and downs, particularly with gang stuff and the safety of the community, those are the most important things. I think we’re on the right path and keeping those problems to a minimum, but there is always room for improvement. Being in charge of managing out here, I want to make sure the deputies and sergeants are working hard to build a relationship with the community and keeping criminal activity as low as we possibly can.
-What are some of the daily challenges for you and your deputies?
It’s a lot of trust. We are constantly trying to build that relationship to make sure we’re doing the best we can to provide that service and keep the community safe. I think something the sheriff is proud of and I’m happy to be a part of is that we have an office for the Sheriff’s Activities League on the coast. Now that we have a fixed place, where the kids can come and not potentially get into bad activities, being able to provide an additional layer of help to young people is very helpful. Now that we have a stronger footprint there, we’re going to be doing more events and have an opportunity to let people know that we’re just trying to do what’s best for the community.
-What’s your experience been like working within Half Moon Bay?
I was a deputy working on the coast back in the late ’90s and early 2000s. This was prior to Half Moon Bay losing its police department. I worked on the north and south coast. I also worked criminal investigation on a few cases that were high profile out here on the coast.
-How does your experience with the Sheriff's Office benefit you and your deputies on the Coastside?
Law enforcement experience, especially at the deputy level, changes a lot. I think the thing that I bring to the table the most is recognizing people that came out of prison that may have been gone for years and the deputies and sergeants don’t know. We have a large number of people coming out from parole and probation and coming back to the community. It’s important to have knowledge of potential problems and make sure that if there is an issue we address it properly.
-The city has been taking a harder look at its relationship with the Sheriff’s Office in recent years, from installing a law enforcement feedback line, requesting more services and creating surveys to see how people feel about law enforcement. Most notably, it contracted a local nonprofit to launch a new responder program for mental health emergencies. What are your thoughts on this model?
I’ve engaged in quite a bit of work on that. It’s been successful in a lot of other states, and I think in this county it’s going to become more prevalent. But Half Moon Bay has come up with a concept that they’re going to move forward with, and they’ve worked with a number of different groups to make this successful. I think they definitely have the right idea and a good path to get this started.
In terms of the feedback line, it can be very helpful if there is a specific concern the community has that they’re not voicing to us. It has some value. There could be a number of things, if there is something we can address, we’ll address it. If the survey comes back and there’s a lot of positivity, that’s great, too. But there’s always work to be done. There’s no perfect law enforcement agency or city. My opinion is you should strive to do your best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.