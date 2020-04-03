The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a drop in calls for service and crime during the statewide shelter-in-place orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Authorities say they have been making fewer arrests as most people stay home.
“There is absolutely a difference. The majority of people are following the directives to stay home and that has reduced crime,” Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said. “It’s been really quiet.”
Deputies are still out on patrol, but are more likely now to issue citations for cases that do not pose a public safety risk. When arrests are made, deputies take precautions from potential exposure to the virus. Through Thursday, 21 Sheriff’s Office employees had been tested for the coronavirus because of a possible exposure, but no one had tested positive, according to Bolanos.
The sheriff said deputies try not be within close proximity to other people, but that is often a luxury they can’t afford on their job.
“We try to just be more aware,” Bolanos said. “Everyone has access to hand sanitizer and are being directed to wash their hands with soap and water frequently.”
Other cities across the country are also noting a reduction in reported crimes. The Marshall Project reported that, in San Francisco, reports of crimes were down 42 percent in the middle of March. Double-digit decreases have also been reported in Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas.
It was not clear, however, whether there were fewer actual crimes. In some instances, law enforcement may have limited patrols or scaled back on enforcement. It’s also possible that reporting paperwork has lagged in some departments.
California is dealing with a shortage of personal protective equipment for medical professionals, and Bolanos said that extends to law enforcement agencies.
“There is a shortage of personal protective equipment and we are looking at ways to equip our people,” he said.
On Wednesday, Bolanos said he spoke with officials at the California Office of Emergency Services about sending more equipment to San Mateo County.
“We are in the process of that right now,” he said. “It’s getting hard to obtain this stuff and it was not readily available from Day 1.”
Not all employees of the Sheriff’s Office have access to masks and gloves yet, but Bolanos said that is the goal.
“We’ve never had anything of this magnitude before,” he said. “We were prepared for what to do for possible pandemics, but nothing like this has every actually occurred until now.”
The shelter-in-place orders have been extended to at least early May. Bolanos said his office still has no intention of making arrests for people who are not following proper social distancing guidelines. Rather deputies intend to educate the public if they witness obvious violations and will work to gain compliance rather than write citations.
Recently, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Saul Lopez said deputies on the Coastside were taking complaints of improper “social distancing” but that didn’t necessarily mean a response.
“That takes resources away from other calls,” Lopez said.
He said deputies are taking more reports over the phone and asking the public to file incidents such as petty theft or vandalism online.
“All of this helps minimize in person encounters,” he said. “We are telling deputies to be highly visible. To keep the community safe we have to be out there serving the community.”
