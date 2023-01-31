Sheriff Christina Corpus

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus speaks in Half Moon Bay on the day after a mass shooting at two area farms. The sheriff released a letter on social media saying a "dynamic set of circumstances" made communication difficult and that her office has learned lessons from the incident. Corpus did not immediately return phone calls seeking greater clarification.

The fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23 have put school emergency procedures under close scrutiny. The violence that day did not spread to any school campuses, but for many local residents, especially parents, the situation got too close for comfort.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the shooting at 2:22 p.m. that day, not long before schools across the coast were scheduled to release students. Without official notification from law enforcement authorities, school administrators had no way of knowing a murder suspect was still at large and would be apprehended within easy walking distance to four schools in Half Moon Bay. So, students left school for the day and spilled into the streets.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

here ya' go

“ saying her office did many things well that day, including arrest the alleged perpetrator” He was parked in your parking lot! From 2:22 to 3:48pm (when the SOs tweet came out) is a long time to communicate nothing. During that time kids were everywhere near Cunha and the HS. I received my first and only notification from the County at 8:16pm. Now get to work.

