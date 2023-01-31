The fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23 have put school emergency procedures under close scrutiny. The violence that day did not spread to any school campuses, but for many local residents, especially parents, the situation got too close for comfort.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the shooting at 2:22 p.m. that day, not long before schools across the coast were scheduled to release students. Without official notification from law enforcement authorities, school administrators had no way of knowing a murder suspect was still at large and would be apprehended within easy walking distance to four schools in Half Moon Bay. So, students left school for the day and spilled into the streets.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever been around Cunha (Intermediate School) when school is released, but there are hundreds of kids coming out,” said Amber Stariha, president of the parent-teacher organization at the school, which is directly across the street from where the suspected shooter was arrested that afternoon.
Julie Baker described a similar scene at Half Moon Bay High School, where her daughter is a junior. “The kids come down that hill en masse and that whole area gets jammed with kids,” she said, referring to the intersection of Lewis Foster Drive and Main Street.
Sean McPhetridge, superintendent of the Cabrillo Unified School District, explained that school officials did not find out about the shootings until after the final bells rang. As soon as they heard the news, schools followed the guidelines in San Mateo County’s Immediate Action Emergency Response for Schools and went into secure campus mode. McPhetridge said that administrators at Half Moon Bay High School even walked down the hill and tried to direct as many students as they could back to the campus.
Repeated messages left for San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and the Sheriff’s Office spokesman were not returned in time for this story.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff released a letter on social media saying her office did many things well that day, including arrest the alleged perpetrator. The letter continues "... in hindsight, we also acknowledge that we learned some lessons." She writes that the Sheriff's Office should have informed school officials of the danger earlier.
Some parents praised school officials for their response, once they understood the risk.
“My daughter felt incredibly safe,” said Amy Broome, president of the parent-teacher organization at Half Moon Bay High School, explaining that her daughter had stayed on campus for after-school activities. “She was put in a room off the library and they were in there with the door locked.”
Holy Family Children’s Center, a private preschool less than half a mile away from Concord Farms, one of the sites where the shootings occurred on Jan. 23, also secured its campus after hearing about the incident from a parent.
“We were in such close proximity to the shooting and they hadn’t caught the suspect,” said Holy Family director Sue Ross. “I was concerned that he would go up to the grounds of the preschool. You just never know.”
Ross explained that a sheriff’s deputy arrived around 4:15 p.m., a half hour before the suspect was apprehended, and told them to lift the lockdown. Ross asked whether the suspect had been caught and the deputy told her he had not.
“I said, ‘So shouldn’t we still be in lockdown?’” said Ross. “‘Can you guarantee this person’s not going to come to our center?’ And he says, ‘Well, I don’t have a crystal ball.’ I thought that was a very inappropriate response.”
McPhetridge said that CUSD was likewise told to release students at 4:15 p.m. “Our student services department got a call from a sheriff saying, ‘You can release,’” he said. “I haven’t been able to make sense of this, but I think that call came because they assumed that the suspect was out of the area.”
The communications between law enforcement and school officials on Jan. 23 have been a point of concern for school officials and parents.
“The bottom line is that the schools were not notified by the Sheriff,” said Broome, president of the Half Moon Bay High School PTO. She noted the initial notification to schools about the shooting incidents came word-of-mouth and not from law enforcement. “They found out all of their information like we all did. There was definitely a breakdown in communication.”
Capt. Rebecca Albin, who commands the Coastside efforts of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said that law enforcement acted quickly to respond to an emerging situation. “In any situation of an emergency nature, things are changing,” she said. “Every minute that passes, you get new information. From this incident, we’re taking a hard look at everything we did well and everything that we could have done better.
“I would hope that the community agrees that we arrested this suspect relatively quickly for an incident of this nature,” she said.
McPhetridge said that he has held a series of meetings with the Sheriff’s Office since last week and that they continue to discuss possible improvements to their emergency communications in the future.
“It’s not always a perfect equation,” said McPhetridge. “I will tell people that I’m also grateful for the service that our law enforcement officers provide us. I think it’s unfortunate if, in the aftermath of this, people do not remember how important it is that law enforcement is here to help us with safety.”
(1) comment
“ saying her office did many things well that day, including arrest the alleged perpetrator” He was parked in your parking lot! From 2:22 to 3:48pm (when the SOs tweet came out) is a long time to communicate nothing. During that time kids were everywhere near Cunha and the HS. I received my first and only notification from the County at 8:16pm. Now get to work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.